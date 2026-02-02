The Art of second meal: How to transform leftovers into gourmet meals

Simple recipes that transforms everyday meals into better versions with minimal effort
From yesterday’s roast chicken
Serves: 2–3 | Prep time: 15 minutes | Cook time: 5 minutes
Ingredients
2 cups cooked roast chicken, shredded
1 tbsp olive oil
Zest and juice of ½ lemon
1 small garlic clove, finely grated
½ tsp ground cumin
Salt and black pepper
3–4 flatbreads or pittas, warmed
Tahini sauce
¼ cup tahini
2 tbsp lemon juice
1 small garlic clove, grated
Warm water, as needed
Salt
To finish
Pickled red onions
Fresh parsley or coriander
Chilli oil or flakes
Method
In a bowl, toss the shredded chicken with olive oil, lemon zest and juice, garlic, cumin, salt, and pepper. Warm gently in a pan or microwave until just heated through.
Whisk tahini, lemon juice, garlic, and salt. Add warm water gradually until the sauce is smooth and pourable.
Spread tahini sauce over warm flatbreads. Top with chicken, pickled onions, herbs, and chilli oil. Serve immediately.
From leftover plain rice
Serves: 2 | Prep time: 10 minutes | Cook time: 15 minutes
Ingredients
2 cups cooked rice, cold
1 egg
2 spring onions, finely sliced
½ cup grated carrot or zucchini
1 tbsp soy sauce or miso paste
1 tbsp flour or cornstarch
Neutral oil, for frying
Dipping sauce (optional)
Soy sauce
Rice vinegar
Sesame oil
Method
Mix rice, egg, spring onions, vegetables, soy or miso, and flour until well combined. The mixture should hold together loosely.
Heat a thin layer of oil in a non-stick pan. Spoon the mixture into the pan and flatten gently into pancakes.
Cook over medium heat until deeply golden and crisp on both sides, about 3–4 minutes per side.
Serve hot with a simple dipping sauce.
From cold mashed potatoes
Serves: 2 | Prep time: 20 minutes | Cook time: 10 minutes
Ingredients
2 cups cold mashed potatoes
¾–1 cup plain flour
1 egg yolk
Salt and pepper
40g butter
Fresh sage leaves
Method
Mix mashed potatoes, egg yolk, salt, and pepper. Gradually fold in flour until a soft dough forms. Avoid overworking.
Roll into ropes and cut into bite-sized dumplings.
Boil in salted water until they float, then drain.
Melt butter in a pan with sage leaves until fragrant. Add dumplings and sear until golden on both sides. Serve immediately.
From leftover vegetable stew or curry
Serves: 4–6 | Prep time: 20 minutes | Cook time: 25 minutes
Ingredients
2 cups leftover vegetable stew or curry
1 tsp cornstarch, if needed
1 sheet puff pastry, thawed
1 egg, beaten
Method
If the filling is loose, heat it with cornstarch until thickened. Cool completely.
Cut pastry into rectangles or circles. Spoon filling onto one half, leaving a border.
Brush edges with egg, fold over, and seal with a fork. Brush tops with egg.
Bake at 200°C until puffed and golden, about 22–25 minutes. Serve warm.
From day-old cake
Serves: 2 | Prep time: 5 minutes | Cook time: 5 minutes
Ingredients
4 slices day-old cake
Butter, for frying
Fresh berries or sliced fruit
Whipped cream, mascarpone, or crème fraîche
Honey or maple syrup
Method
Heat butter in a pan. Toast cake slices gently until golden on both sides.
Top with fruit, cream, and a drizzle of honey or syrup. Serve warm.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox