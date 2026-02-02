GOLD/FOREX
The Art of second meal: How to transform leftovers into gourmet meals

Simple recipes that transforms everyday meals into better versions with minimal effort

Friday
Lemon tahini chicken flatbreads

From yesterday’s roast chicken

Serves: 2–3 | Prep time: 15 minutes | Cook time: 5 minutes

Ingredients

  • 2 cups cooked roast chicken, shredded

  • 1 tbsp olive oil

  • Zest and juice of ½ lemon

  • 1 small garlic clove, finely grated

  • ½ tsp ground cumin

  • Salt and black pepper

  • 3–4 flatbreads or pittas, warmed

Tahini sauce

  • ¼ cup tahini

  • 2 tbsp lemon juice

  • 1 small garlic clove, grated

  • Warm water, as needed

  • Salt

To finish

  • Pickled red onions

  • Fresh parsley or coriander

  • Chilli oil or flakes

Method

  • In a bowl, toss the shredded chicken with olive oil, lemon zest and juice, garlic, cumin, salt, and pepper. Warm gently in a pan or microwave until just heated through.

  • Whisk tahini, lemon juice, garlic, and salt. Add warm water gradually until the sauce is smooth and pourable.

  • Spread tahini sauce over warm flatbreads. Top with chicken, pickled onions, herbs, and chilli oil. Serve immediately.

Crispy rice & vegetable pancakes

From leftover plain rice

Serves: 2 | Prep time: 10 minutes | Cook time: 15 minutes

Ingredients

  • 2 cups cooked rice, cold

  • 1 egg

  • 2 spring onions, finely sliced

  • ½ cup grated carrot or zucchini

  • 1 tbsp soy sauce or miso paste

  • 1 tbsp flour or cornstarch

  • Neutral oil, for frying

Dipping sauce (optional)

  • Soy sauce

  • Rice vinegar

  • Sesame oil

Method

  • Mix rice, egg, spring onions, vegetables, soy or miso, and flour until well combined. The mixture should hold together loosely.

  • Heat a thin layer of oil in a non-stick pan. Spoon the mixture into the pan and flatten gently into pancakes.

  • Cook over medium heat until deeply golden and crisp on both sides, about 3–4 minutes per side.

  • Serve hot with a simple dipping sauce.

Pan-seared potato dumplings with sage butter

From cold mashed potatoes

Serves: 2 | Prep time: 20 minutes | Cook time: 10 minutes

Ingredients

  • 2 cups cold mashed potatoes

  • ¾–1 cup plain flour

  • 1 egg yolk

  • Salt and pepper

  • 40g butter

  • Fresh sage leaves

Method

  • Mix mashed potatoes, egg yolk, salt, and pepper. Gradually fold in flour until a soft dough forms. Avoid overworking.

  • Roll into ropes and cut into bite-sized dumplings.

  • Boil in salted water until they float, then drain.

  • Melt butter in a pan with sage leaves until fragrant. Add dumplings and sear until golden on both sides. Serve immediately.

Spiced vegetable hand pies

From leftover vegetable stew or curry

Serves: 4–6 | Prep time: 20 minutes | Cook time: 25 minutes

Ingredients

  • 2 cups leftover vegetable stew or curry

  • 1 tsp cornstarch, if needed

  • 1 sheet puff pastry, thawed

  • 1 egg, beaten

Method

  • If the filling is loose, heat it with cornstarch until thickened. Cool completely.

  • Cut pastry into rectangles or circles. Spoon filling onto one half, leaving a border.

  • Brush edges with egg, fold over, and seal with a fork. Brush tops with egg.

  • Bake at 200°C until puffed and golden, about 22–25 minutes. Serve warm.

Butter-toasted cake with fruit & cream

From day-old cake

Serves: 2 | Prep time: 5 minutes | Cook time: 5 minutes

Ingredients

  • 4 slices day-old cake

  • Butter, for frying

  • Fresh berries or sliced fruit

  • Whipped cream, mascarpone, or crème fraîche

  • Honey or maple syrup

Method

  • Heat butter in a pan. Toast cake slices gently until golden on both sides.

  • Top with fruit, cream, and a drizzle of honey or syrup. Serve warm.

