Labneh: Delicious, creamy, and surprisingly healthy—is this the Middle Eastern superfood you need?

You really don’t forget that first taste of labneh. I didn’t.
I had just moved to Dubai from Delhi, and it was the first time that I had something that was distinct, different and belonged to the Middle East. My first impression:
It’s a thick and tangy: That was my first impression.
And it just goes well with everything, drizzled with olive oil on warm pita, dolloped over fresh vegetables, or even paired with honey and nuts for a sweet breakfast twist. For a person who lived in Delhi for all her life, eating labneh felt like an introduction to a new culture.
Usually, when something looks this good, you can bet it’s too good to be true. Is it healthy? No, can't be.
But that's the thing. It actually is.
We spoke with Rahaf Mohamed Altowairqi, Clinical Dietician at Medcare Royal Speciality Hospital Al Qusais, to find out why labneh deserves a spot in the fridge.
For the unversed, it’s a strained yogurt that offers a higher protein content than regular yogurt, which provides around 6-9 grams of protein. “While Greek yogurt and cottage cheese slightly edge it out in protein content, labneh is a high-quality protein source suitable for muscle repair, recovery, and overall health,” explains Altowairq.
Just one ounce (28 grams) of labneh cheese in oil gives you about 80 calories, 5 grams of protein, 6 grams of fat, and 530 mg of sodium (about 23% of your daily intake). It also provides 14% of your daily calcium, 6% of vitamin A, plus small amounts of iron, phosphorus, potassium, and magnesium. Together, these nutrients help support strong bones, a healthy immune system, and overall wellness.
You need protein for numerous bodily functions, from from tissue repair to immune support. Altowairqi notes that labneh contains complete protein, meaning it provides all essential amino acids required for muscle growth and recovery. “While Greek yogurt and cottage cheese do offer slightly higher amounts of protein per serving, labneh still effectively supports muscle repair and maintenance, especially when included as part of a balanced diet that meets overall protein needs,” she says.
Moreover, several studies point to higher protein intake from dairy can help preserve lean body mass during weight loss, support metabolic health, promote blood sugar control, and maintain bone density. Protein-rich foods also help with satiety, keeping you fuller for longer and potentially aiding in weight management.
Due to its fermentation, labneh is packed with probiotics—good bacteria that help keep your gut healthy. “Labneh provides a number of important health benefits that support overall well-being. It contains beneficial probiotics that contribute to gut health and digestive balance, notes Altowairqi.
Probiotics come with health perks: They help digestion, boost immunity, support weight management, improve mental well-being, and even help balance cholesterol. If you’re looking for a tasty, natural way to support your gut and overall health, labneh is an easy and delicious choice.
For those with lactose intolerance, labneh can be a safer dairy option. Its straining and fermentation process removes much of the lactose present in milk, making it easier to digest. Altowairqi notes that due to its lower lactose content compared to many other dairy products, it is often easier to digest, making it a suitable option for individuals with mild lactose sensitivity.
Labneh is delicious and healthy, but a few things are worth keeping in mind. It’s fairly high in sodium—a single ounce packs nearly 23% of your daily limit. Too much sodium can raise blood pressure and may increase the risk of certain health issues, so moderation is key, especially if you’re sensitive to salt.
Labneh also isn’t suitable for vegans, people with a dairy allergy, or anyone who’s sensitive to casein, a protein found in milk. If that’s you, dairy-free alternatives like almond or cashew cheese are a better bet.
Labneh isn’t just a Middle Eastern treat. Ut’s a creamy, nutrient-packed powerhouse. It brings protein, probiotics, calcium, vitamin A, and more to the table. The protein helps build and repair muscles, probiotics keep your gut (and immunity) happy, and its low lactose content makes it easy to enjoy even if you’re a bit sensitive to dairy.
Spread it on toast, swirl it into smoothies, or scoop it up with fresh veggies—labneh is proof that healthy can also be seriously delicious.
