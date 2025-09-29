Labneh: Delicious, creamy, and surprisingly healthy—is this the Middle Eastern superfood you need?

Just one ounce (28 grams) of labneh cheese in oil gives you about 80 calories, 5 grams of protein, 6 grams of fat, and 530 mg of sodium (about 23% of your daily intake). It also provides 14% of your daily calcium, 6% of vitamin A, plus small amounts of iron, phosphorus, potassium, and magnesium. Together, these nutrients help support strong bones, a healthy immune system, and overall wellness.