Kefir through the ages

Kefir has travelled through time, leaving its distinct sour flavor throughout history. It was even seen as a sign of sustenance in the afterlife eons ago, as recently archaeologists discovered the probiotic remains in the tombs of Chinese mummies buried in 1600 BCE. The mummified woman was dressed in a felt hat, coat and boots. They also found the chunks of cheese, which had lasted for 3600 years. Researchers identified bacteria and yeast that, when combined with milk, form clumps known as kefir grains, which produce fermented, yogurt-like kefir milk and soft, sour kefir cheese. This offers a glimpse into the early allure of kefir — though its exact historical path remains uncertain, a commonly believed narrative traces its spread across the globe. The story of kefir is believed to have begun with the Caucasus Mountains.

As the story of all good things go, this was a fiercely guarded secret.

The tales of kefir: Deception, botched marriages and coercion

Traditionally, kefir was made by fermenting milk with kefir grains — small, cauliflower-like clusters of bacteria and yeast. They are not true grains but symbiotic colonies of bacteria and yeast within a protein and lipid matrix, resembling pieces of cauliflower. Image Credit: Shutterstock

With a story as enticing as its flavour, kefir is often believed to have originated in the Caucasus mountains, as Mallika Mahant, a California-based food researcher and historian tells us. “The kefir grains were considered gift of deities, owing to their ability to enhance and preserve milk. The actual birth of kefir might be considered accidental; nomads were carrying milk in sheepskin leather bags, using them as pillows as they slept. One morning, they would have found that the milk was fermented. The flavour must have enticed them, as well as its durability,” she says.

The nomads were now determined to replicate this serendipitous discovery. They began a tradition of preserving and cultivating kefir, a technique guarded and passed down through generations. Traditionally, kefir was made by fermenting milk with kefir grains — small, cauliflower-like clusters of bacteria and yeast. They are not true grains but symbiotic colonies of bacteria and yeast within a protein and lipid matrix, resembling pieces of cauliflower. These grains ferment the milk by breaking down lactose into lactic acid, as Smolyansky explains.

Kefir grains Kefir grains are said to have formed from adding and removing milk in containers made from animal skins, in the Caucasus mountains.

The microorganisms in raw milk and those in the skins would, eventually, have formed a symbiotic colony of yeast and bacteria in the form of small gelatinous grains.

No one through the ages has succeeded in recreating kefir grains artificially. To create kefir grains, you absolutely need… kefir grains! The grains were born from chance, and then perpetuated through time.

It is a powdered starter that is cultivated – so to make kefir, you need to either buy the starter culture or get it from friends/family cultivating it.

So, how did this secret become a global phenomenon? Well, it involves a tale of betrayal, deceit and retribution, as Mahant explains. The beginning of a series of beginnings for kefir is believed to have started with the Russian immunologist Ilya Ilyich Metchnikoff. He was fascinated with learning about the causes of the exceptional longevity of the people in the Caucasus regions. And he arrived at the conclusion, that soured milk, could be the key to longevity and well-being. He published a book in 1907, which enthralled the All Russian Physicians’ Society, who became determined to use milk kefir as a medicinal treatment for their patients.

It became a quest to obtain the kefir grains from the Caucasus. However, the tribes were adamant: They didn’t want to part ways with their treasure. The Blandov brothers, from the Moscow Dairy, were commissioned to the task and they were undaunted. They decided to send a beautiful woman, named Irina, to the court of tribal Prince Bek-Mirza Barchorov, in the hope that she would procure the grains. Sadly, Barchorov refused to give away the grains, as enchanted as he was by Irina. Irina left, and what followed was a chase to coerce her into marrying Barchorov. The Blandov Brothers managed to rescue her before the marriage could take place, and the Russian Tsar demanded a form of retribution from Barchorov. She didn’t want gold and jewellery; she wanted to be compensated with kefir grains.

And that’s exactly what happened. The Tsar ordered the prince to give Irina 10 pounds of kefir grains and he had to comply. And by 1908, Moscow put the first bottles of Kefir on sale.

As Mahant explains, kefir is more than just a drink; it’s woven into the cultures of Eastern Europe, Central Asia, and the Caucasus. In these regions, kefir is a symbol of hospitality and well-being, often offered to guests as a warm gesture.

Kefir heals you from within

One cup of kefir contains strains of live and active cultures, meaning dozens of different organisms were utilized to convert the milk. With around 20 billion beneficial colony-forming units (CFUs) per serving, kefir far surpasses traditional yogurt, which typically contains only a few strains and minimal CFUs. Image Credit: Shutterstock

Rich in history, culture, and texture, kefir is also known for its health benefits, particularly its role in promoting gut health, explains Hayley Sean, a Dubai-based clinical dietician. The transformation into kefir occurs over approximately 24 hours during fermentation, as the microorganisms in kefir grains multiply and ferment the sugars in the milk. Once this process is complete, the grains are removed and can be reused. Essentially, kefir is the beverage, while the kefir grains act as the starter culture that produces it. The lactic acid bacteria in these grains convert the lactose in milk into lactic acid, imparting kefir its characteristic sour flavour — similar to yogurt, but with a thinner consistency.

The fermentation process enriches kefir with probiotics — beneficial bacteria that support digestion and boost the immune system. Research supports these health claims: A review of 19 studies published in the US-based National Library of Medicine, examining the effects of fermented foods, including kefir, found that these foods can alter the gut's microbial composition, potentially enhancing immunity and metabolic health. In another focused study on kefir published on the same platform, participants with metabolic syndrome who consumed 180 milliliters of kefir daily for 12 weeks showed a significant increase in Actinobacteria in their gut, alongside improved insulin sensitivity and reduced blood pressure levels.

Sean adds, “Kefir may help reduce inflammation by inhibiting pro-inflammatory cytokines — proteins that contribute to pain and inflammation — while increasing levels of anti-inflammatory cytokines. This combination can lower the risk of certain diseases and related complications.” Sean further explains the creamy texture that distinguishes kefir from yogurt, attributing it to the diverse probiotics involved. One cup of kefir contains strains of live and active cultures, meaning dozens of different organisms were utilized to convert the milk. With around 20 billion beneficial colony-forming units (CFUs) per serving, kefir far surpasses traditional yogurt, which typically contains only a few strains and minimal CFUs. As Smolyansky points out, while the difference in CFUs may seem negligible, it highlights the distinction between a tasty food and one that also promotes healing from the inside out.

So, when you take a generous sip of kefir, you're introducing millions of beneficial bacteria into your gastrointestinal tract.

The ‘beautiful’ versatility of kefir

Kefir yogurt and chia parfaits: Kefir is being embraced more for its unusual versatility in sweet and savoury recipes. It enhances flavours, adds a tang, and creates a level of creaminess. Image Credit: Shutterstock

You can drink kefir straight out of a bottle, or pour it into a glass, blend it into smoothies, explains Smolyansky. It works well in all these forms, as well as frozen recipes, such as ice-creams, frozen pops. Yet, gradually, kefir is being embraced more for its unusual versatility in sweet and savoury recipes. It enhances flavours, adds a tang, and creates a level of creaminess, providing a dollop of goodness to dishes from soups, dips to marinated meats and baked desserts.

You can create various kefir flavour variations by adding fruits like strawberries, blueberries, or mangoes for sweetness, or using spices such as cinnamon and vanilla for warmth. Herbs like mint or basil can add freshness. For a tangy twist, citrus zest or ginger can be included. You can also mix in sweeteners like honey or maple syrup, or experiment with nut butters for a creamy texture and rich flavour... - Chef Akshay Bhuvaneswar, from Bombay Borough Dubai

In fact, chef Akshay Bhuvaneswar, from Bombay Borough Dubai, elaborates further. “In India, sweetened Kefir, is used to make Indian style lassi. It can also be used as a brine to marinate chicken in place of yogurt in dishes like tandoori chicken. The fermented dairy helps retain moisture and makes the chicken more tender,” he adds. As he and Smolyansky explain, in Russia, kefir is often consumed daily and is integral to traditional cuisine. It’s used in soups, pancakes, and even as a base for sauces. In contrast, in countries like Turkey and Iran, kefir is enjoyed as a refreshing beverage, sometimes flavoured with fruits or herbs.

Homemade fermented probiotic healthy water kefir with fruits: Kefir can be stored in the fridge for up to a week, while kefir grains should be kept in fresh milk or water in a jar, refrigerated, or dried for long-term storage. Image Credit: Shutterstock

Bhuvaneswar has some more mouthwatering ideas of what you can really do with kefir: You can create various kefir flavour variations by adding fruits like strawberries, blueberries, or mangoes for sweetness, or using spices such as cinnamon and vanilla for warmth. You can even flavour it with amsul or kokum (Garcinia indica). “Herbs like mint or basil can add freshness. For a tangy twist, citrus zest or ginger can be included. You can also mix in sweeteners like honey or maple syrup, or experiment with nut butters for a creamy texture and rich flavour,” he says.

A strawberry-flavoured kefir drink. You can create various kefir flavour variations by adding fruits like strawberries, blueberries, or mangoes for sweetness, or using spices such as cinnamon and vanilla for warmth. Image Credit: Shutterstock

It doesn’t end there: It makes for a ‘stellar’ substitute for buttermilk, sour cream, yoghurt or whole milk in baked goods. For instance, even a classic recipe like a red velvet cake gets a fresh touch with kefir. It reacts with the baking soda to aerate the batter, causing the cake to be tender and moist. As Smolyansky explains, it 'lends' a decadence to eggs, oatmeal, pancakes and overnight oats. You can mix a few spoonfuls of plain kefir into your omelet batter, or even bathe oats and chia seeds in kefir overnight. Finally, your finished product has a richness that differs in stark contrast from milk, other liquids, proteins and probiotics.