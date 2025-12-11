All you need to know about DHA system that unified death-related services by all entities
Dubai: Losing a loved one is overwhelming enough without having to navigate multiple government offices during your darkest hours. Dubai's new Jabr framework changes this entirely, offering bereaved families a single point of contact that handles everything on their behalf.
Jabr framework is Dubai's integrated digital platform for managing all death-related procedures. Launched by the Dubai Health Authority (DHA) as part of the City Makers initiative, it replaces what used to be a fragmented, stressful process with seamless, compassionate support.
The system operates automatically the moment a death is registered at any hospital in Dubai, connecting all relevant government entities through one unified platform.
When a death is registered at any public or private hospital, the digital platform immediately sends real-time notifications to all relevant government entities — health authority, courts, municipality, and others. You don't need to do anything to activate the service. According to the DHA call centre, the system gets activated when a hospital or any other entity notifies about a death.
Within hours, a Government Service Officer reaches out to you. This person becomes your single point of contact throughout. They will understand your needs, confirm your preferences for burial, repatriation or cremation, and collect necessary information.
Your GSO coordinates with all government entities on your behalf. Each department provides its services — from death certificates to court filings — without you needing to visit or contact them. All paperwork, payments and arrangements are handled for you.
You receive a digital death certificate issued automatically, with a printed copy delivered to your home. All government records are updated, estate files (details of bank accounts, vehicles, other assets and properties left behind by a deceased person) are opened proactively at Dubai Courts, and every arrangement you requested is completed.
The death certificate is issued proactively and automatically circulated to all entities. You never have to present it repeatedly or chase multiple departments for approvals.
Whether you need local burial services or international repatriation, the timeframes have been significantly reduced. Your officer manages all logistics, transport and documentation.
Emirati families receive an additional condolence tent with full hospitality services for the three-day mourning period, with over 70 designated locations across Dubai. Resident families get support through eight public-benefit organisations and places of worship, with details provided by your service officer.
The Knowledge and Human Development Authority has trained 230 school counsellors to support students who have lost family members. The Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department offers optional religious lectures through qualified counsellors for spiritual comfort.
Over 130 volunteers have been trained in washing and shrouding procedures. Upgraded cemetery facilities, standardised shroud kits and comprehensive management guides ensure dignity throughout the process.
Dubai Courts automatically opens estate files the moment the death certificate is issued — no in-person visit required. Assets are inventoried by relevant authorities, allowing heirs to proceed smoothly with inheritance documentation.
Everyone who loses a loved in Dubai. The framework is available to all bereaved families in Dubai whether they Emirati citizens, expat residents of any nationality, or even visitors. There are no conditions or eligibility requirements.
The Jabr framework itself is free. A few specific services may require payment, such as certain burial or repatriation arrangements. When fees apply, you pay just once through the Dubai Now app at a unified payment point, rather than multiple separate transactions.
Almost everything is handled electronically. In-person visits are required just once, and only for specific matters related to burial or repatriation arrangements. Your Government Service Officer guides you through this single visit.
You don't need to activate Jabr — it operates automatically once a death is registered. Your assigned officer will contact you directly.
For questions or assistance:
Call: 800 342
Email: info@dha.gov.ae
Before Jabr, families had to obtain death certificates, visit multiple departments, coordinate burial arrangements separately, handle repatriation through various offices, arrange condolences independently, and make separate payment transactions. This added significant stress to an already overwhelming time.
The new framework represents a fundamental shift in how government services support people during vulnerable moments. By reducing administrative burdens, providing coordinated support, and keeping compassion at the centre of every interaction, Jabr gives families what they need most — time and space to grieve, heal, and care for one another.
