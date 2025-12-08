Single-window platform to manage every death-related service in one place
Dubai: Dubai has launched a new integrated platform that handles all death-related procedures through a single point of contact, sparing grieving families from navigating multiple government departments during their most difficult time.
The Dubai Health Authority (DHA) announced the 'Jabr' system on Monday as part of the emirate's 'City Makers' initiative, marking a major shift in how government services support bereaved families through integrated digital solutions and compassionate human assistance.
Under the new framework, families no longer need to visit multiple entities to complete death-related formalities.
Instead, a dedicated Government Service Officer (GSO) is assigned to each case, handling all procedures from burial arrangements to repatriation of remains on behalf of the family.
The system operates through a unified digital platform that automatically notifies all relevant entities the moment a death is registered in any public or private hospital.
This enables proactive service delivery, with death certificates issued automatically and circulated without families needing to present documentation repeatedly.
Procedures for transporting the deceased and repatriation abroad have been significantly expedited.
The time required to complete burial and condolence services has been drastically reduced, allowing families to focus on emotional and social needs rather than administrative tasks.
"The 'Jabr' system for facilitating bereavement-related services reflects Dubai Government's profound commitment to placing people at the forefront of its priorities,” said Dr Alawi AlSheikh-Ali, Director-General of DHA.
“This commitment is demonstrated through a focus on the psychological and social dimensions of loss, ensuring that bereaved families receive the care, attention, and practical support they genuinely need."
Majid Al Muhairi, official spokesperson of the Jabr System and Director of the Information Technology Department at DHA, highlighted the human-centred approach: "Our aim is to provide a supportive and compassionate customer experience. The service is no longer limited to completing administrative procedures; it now extends to offering psychological and social support to the family before, during, and after the condolence period."
The Jabr system integrates multiple government entities to provide wraparound support for bereaved families.
The Community Development Authority (CDA), working with partners, now provides an additional condolence tent for Emirati families, complete with full hospitality services for the three-day mourning period.
More than 70 locations have been designated across Dubai for condolence tents in coordination with the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department (IACAD).
For resident families, eight public-benefit organisations and places of worship collaborate to provide condolence support, with details shared directly by the assigned Government Service Officer.
The Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) has trained 230 school counsellors to support students experiencing family loss, working in coordination with the Dubai Academic Health Corporation.
Meanwhile, IACAD offers optional religious lectures for bereaved families through qualified religious counsellors once notification is received.
Juma Al Blooshi, Consultant in the Public Health Protection Department at the Dubai Health Authority, stated: "This step reflects Dubai Government's commitment to always enhancing quality of life, by integrating digital solutions into everyday services in ways that reduce both psychological and financial pressures on families."
A smart dashboard enables participating entities to accelerate decision-making and coordinate support services. The system includes a unified payment point, developed with Digital Dubai, to reduce transaction points for cases requiring fee payments.
Dubai Courts now proactively opens estate files without requiring in-person attendance. The estate preparation file is automatically registered when the death certificate is issued, with assets inventoried by relevant authorities to enable heirs to proceed with inheritance documentation smoothly.
IACAD has trained more than 130 volunteers through a qualification programme for washing and shrouding the deceased.
The initiative includes standardised shroud kits, comprehensive cemetery management guides, and upgraded facilities at multiple cemeteries in coordination with Dubai Municipality.
Al Muhairi said the transformation keeps pace with Dubai's digital evolution: "Services have been integrated, coordinated, and simplified using advanced technologies, smart solutions, and world-class standards. This enables families to complete all procedures smoothly and quickly, without the need to visit multiple entities."
According to the officials, Jabr system represents Dubai's commitment to embedding humanitarian values into government services, offering bereaved families both practical efficiency and emotional support during life's most challenging moments.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox