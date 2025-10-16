GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 32°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Government

Dubai unveils unified digital system to streamline travel bans and judicial services

MoU marks significant step toward closer coordination among judicial, security authorities

Last updated:
Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
1 MIN READ
The new digital platform is designed to accelerate processes, cut down on paperwork.
The new digital platform is designed to accelerate processes, cut down on paperwork.
Supplied

Dubai Police, Dubai Courts, Dubai Public Prosecution, and the Rental Disputes Centre have joined forces to streamline the handling of circulars and travel bans through a new, unified digital system.

The  Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) marks a significant step toward closer coordination among Dubai’s key judicial and security authorities, promising faster, more accurate, and seamless services for the public.

Brigadier Saeed Al Hajri, Director of the General Department of Criminal Investigation at Dubai Police, signed the MoU alongside Abdulrahim Hussain Ahli, CEO of the Institutional Support and Communication Sector at Dubai Courts; Fatima Ahmad Ali bin Haidar, Senior Director of the Information Technology Department and CEO of Artificial Intelligence at Dubai Public Prosecution; and Muhammad Hamad Al Muhairi, Director of Central Support at the Rental Disputes Centre.

The new digital platform is designed to accelerate processes, cut down on paperwork, and ensure smoother communication across all parties. It aligns with Dubai’s “360 Services” vision, which aims to deliver smart, connected, and citizen-focused government services.

Through this collaboration, the four entities will share expertise and continue developing joint digital solutions that enhance transparency, efficiency, and user satisfaction—further cementing Dubai’s reputation as a global pioneer in innovation and smart governance.

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Default or travel ban: What follows missed payments?

Default or travel ban: What follows missed payments?

3m read
The court ruled that the driver’s negligence and failure to renew his licence amounted to a serious violation of traffic laws and posed a threat to public safety.

Man fined Dh10k for crash caused with expired licence

1m read
Illustrative image. According to the police report, the driver was under the influence of alcohol when the accident occurred.

Dh1.12m claim over cashed Porsche fails in Dubai court

2m read
The crackdown follows reports of repeated breaches of social norms and unsafe driving practices by the company’s staff. Illustrative image.

Oman arrests car rental firm staff over violations

1m read