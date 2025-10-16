Dubai unveils unified digital system to streamline travel bans and judicial services

MoU marks significant step toward closer coordination among judicial, security authorities
Dubai Police, Dubai Courts, Dubai Public Prosecution, and the Rental Disputes Centre have joined forces to streamline the handling of circulars and travel bans through a new, unified digital system.
The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) marks a significant step toward closer coordination among Dubai’s key judicial and security authorities, promising faster, more accurate, and seamless services for the public.
Brigadier Saeed Al Hajri, Director of the General Department of Criminal Investigation at Dubai Police, signed the MoU alongside Abdulrahim Hussain Ahli, CEO of the Institutional Support and Communication Sector at Dubai Courts; Fatima Ahmad Ali bin Haidar, Senior Director of the Information Technology Department and CEO of Artificial Intelligence at Dubai Public Prosecution; and Muhammad Hamad Al Muhairi, Director of Central Support at the Rental Disputes Centre.
The new digital platform is designed to accelerate processes, cut down on paperwork, and ensure smoother communication across all parties. It aligns with Dubai’s “360 Services” vision, which aims to deliver smart, connected, and citizen-focused government services.
Through this collaboration, the four entities will share expertise and continue developing joint digital solutions that enhance transparency, efficiency, and user satisfaction—further cementing Dubai’s reputation as a global pioneer in innovation and smart governance.
