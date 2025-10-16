Dubai unveils unified digital system to streamline travel bans and judicial services

Brigadier Saeed Al Hajri, Director of the General Department of Criminal Investigation at Dubai Police, signed the MoU alongside Abdulrahim Hussain Ahli, CEO of the Institutional Support and Communication Sector at Dubai Courts; Fatima Ahmad Ali bin Haidar, Senior Director of the Information Technology Department and CEO of Artificial Intelligence at Dubai Public Prosecution; and Muhammad Hamad Al Muhairi, Director of Central Support at the Rental Disputes Centre.