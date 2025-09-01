Dubai Police and Rental Disputes Center boost smart payment integration

Strategic collaboration advances digital justice services, streamlines legal procedures
Dubai: The Dubai Rental Disputes Center welcomed a high-level delegation from Dubai Police, led by Major General Hareb Muhammad Al Shamsi, Acting Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police.
The meeting was attended by Judge Abdulqader Mousa Mohammed, Chairman of the Rental Disputes Center, along with officials from the Execution Department, judges, and representatives from both entities.
The visit marked a significant step toward advancing electronic payment mechanisms in cases involving financial settlements, with the aim of offering fully integrated, intelligent services to users. It also sought to align digital integration procedures between execution systems, arrest warrants, and other judicial processes.
Both sides underlined the importance of strategic collaboration in streamlining operations, accelerating legal procedures, and delivering cutting-edge digital services in line with Dubai’s smart transformation agenda.
Judge Abdulqader Mousa Mohammed, Chairman of the Rental Disputes Center, stated: “The milestone reflects the high-level coordination between the Rental Disputes Center and Dubai Police in sharing expertise and developing innovative solutions to manage financial and procedural cases. By embracing advanced digital tools and strengthening electronic connectivity, we aim to provide customers with flexible, user-friendly services while boosting operational efficiency and expediting judicial procedures. The partnership embodies a shared vision and reaffirms our commitment to digital transformation in the justice sector ensuring an exceptional experience for all concerned.”
The meeting also included a detailed review of proposed electronic integration mechanisms, along with discussions on upgrading the smart payment system to cover all relevant judicial processes and reducing reliance on traditional paperwork while enhancing service delivery.
For his side, Major General Hareb Muhammad Al Shamsi said: “This collaboration reinforces Dubai Police’s dedication to building robust partnerships with key stakeholders to strengthen the judicial system with secure and modern technological solutions. We are committed to establishing a comprehensive digital infrastructure that enhances efficiency, ensures swift justice, and provides the public with reliable, advanced services. Such initiatives highlight Dubai’s leadership in driving sustainable digital transformation in line with global best practices.”
The alignment between Dubai Police and the Rental Disputes Center underscores the importance of fostering innovation and leadership in digital justice, fully supporting Dubai’s Vision 2030 and enhancing its well-established judicial reputation both locally and internationally.
