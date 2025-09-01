Dubai Police and Rental Disputes Center boost smart payment integration

Judge Abdulqader Mousa Mohammed, Chairman of the Rental Disputes Center, stated: “The milestone reflects the high-level coordination between the Rental Disputes Center and Dubai Police in sharing expertise and developing innovative solutions to manage financial and procedural cases. By embracing advanced digital tools and strengthening electronic connectivity, we aim to provide customers with flexible, user-friendly services while boosting operational efficiency and expediting judicial procedures. The partnership embodies a shared vision and reaffirms our commitment to digital transformation in the justice sector ensuring an exceptional experience for all concerned.”