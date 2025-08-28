Dubai resolves rental disputes in record six-day average

With an average colony time of just six days per case, the results highlight the Centre’s efficiency in resolving rental disputes and strengthening transparency in the real estate market.

Commenting on the results, Judge Abdulqader Mousa Mohammed, Chairman of RDC, said: “These achievements prove our unwavering commitment to enhancing judicial efficiency and promoting friendly colony mechanisms that deliver justice and uphold the rights of all parties involved. Guided by the vision of Dubai’s leadership, we aim to foster a safe and attractive property market for both investors and residents, while offering innovative solutions that reinforce stability and balance the interests of landlords and tenants alike.”

The momentum grew steadily over the quarter. In April, 144 settlements worth Dh43.1 million were recorded. May saw 191 agreements concluded, valued at Dh25.5 million. The highest jump came in June, when RDC achieved 108 colonies with a record-breaking value of Dh129.3 million, reflecting both the rising scale of disputes and the Centre’s role as a trusted hub for fast-track real estate conflict resolution.

RDC officials noted that these outcomes were made possible by adopting advanced legal and administrative practices, coupled with close cooperation between government and private sector partners. The Centre’s efforts have not only eased legal and social pressures but also reinforced investor confidence in Dubai’s property sector.

Ashfaq Ahmed Senior Assistant Editor

