Dubai Duty Free set for record-breaking 2025 after best-ever monthly sales

UAE travellers showed a greater appetite for shopping. Sales growth outpaced passenger traffic by an estimated 10%, suggesting more people browsed, bought, and traded up to higher-value items. November 29 became the busiest shopping day of the year, with spending hitting Dh37.55 million ($10.28 million).

Ramesh Cidambi, Managing Director of Dubai Duty Free, called November “an extraordinary month for us and a defining moment in our 42-year history.” He said crossing the $2 billion mark by November 15 and setting a new monthly sales record “is a great achievement,” adding that “it takes a huge effort to break sales records month after month, and yet that is what our operation has achieved this year.”

Growth was visible across every terminal, with Concourse A up 37.89%, Arrivals rising 14.27%, and Al Maktoum International Airport (AMIA) departures increasing 46.78%. Spending rose across all regions. Passengers flying to the Americas, Africa, and Russian-speaking destinations spent the most per person, each exceeding Dh800 per shopper.

Luxury Fashion grew 40.32% as passengers spent more time in boutiques. New Louis Vuitton and Cartier stores in Concourse A lifted traffic, while established luxury outlets in Concourse B continued to grow. The category averaged 381 transactions per day, with shoppers spending more per basket.

Confectionery jumped 42.93% to a record Dh83.29 million ($22.82 million). Travelers bought over 80 tons of chocolate, led by the ‘Dubai Chocolate’ range. Patchi’s Pistachio Kunafa Bar—made exclusively for Dubai Duty Free—sold 223,300 pieces. Electronics climbed to Dh67.22 million ($18.42 million), driven by strong iPhone 17 demand. More than 5,200 units were sold.

Perfumes led all categories at Dh160.58 million ($44 million), boosted by new and exclusive fragrance launches that attracted both regular buyers and gift-seekers. Liquor followed at Dh103.59 million ($28.38 million), with travelers choosing more premium and travel-exclusive bottles.

You see a clear trend toward spending more per visit, with transactions under Dh500 rising slightly in number while generating higher overall value, and purchases above Dh500 growing at a faster pace and accounting for 75% of all spending. These patterns point to shoppers choosing premium goods, exclusives, and gifts as part of their travel plans.

With Christmas, New Year travel, and its 42nd anniversary approaching, Dubai Duty Free expects heavy footfall. Cidambi said the company is preparing to welcome passengers with “engaging experiences, exclusive promotions, and the exceptional service that defines Dubai Duty Free.”

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.