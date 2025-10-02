GOLD/FOREX
DDF: iPhone 17 launch, gold, Dubai Chocolate drive record sales in September

Figures outpace 4.2% increase in passenger traffic at Dubai International Airport

Last updated:
Justin Varghese, Your Money Editor
2 MIN READ
Dubai: Dubai Duty Free (DDF) reported its highest-ever September sales, reaching Dh671.79 million ($184 million), as demand for electronics, gold, and confectionery helped drive an 11.87% increase compared to the same month last year.

The strong performance outpaced an estimated 4.2% increase in passenger traffic at Dubai International Airport, suggesting travellers are spending more per visit. Final passenger data for the month is still pending.

This is now one of the top 10 highest monthly sales totals in Dubai Duty Free’s history and sets a strong tone as the retailer enters the final quarter of 2025.

iPhone 17 aids tech

The Apple iPhone 17, launched globally on September 19, saw Dh9.7 million ($2.7 million) in sales through DDF in just 12 days, despite limited availability. The release helped push electronics sales up by 10% year-on-year.

Gold jewellery shines

Gold sales rose by 21.9% in September, driven by both strong passenger demand and higher global prices. This contributed to a sharp rise in revenue from gold jewellery and investment products at DDF stores.

+The price of gold increased from around $2,700 per ounce in September 2024 to about $3,700 per ounce in September 2025. (Check latest UAE gold prices here, alongside prices in Saudi ArabiaOmanQatarBahrainKuwait, and India.)

Dubai Chocolate sales

Confectionery was one of the fastest-growing categories, with sales up 57.7% year-on-year. A major contributor was the Dubai Chocolate brand, which sold 350,000 pieces in September alone, generating Dh27 million ($7.4 million) in revenue.

Steady growth in 2025

For the year to date, Dubai Duty Free has recorded Dh6.075 billion ($1.664 billion) in total sales, up 7.45% compared to the same period last year.

"September’s performance reflects strong traveller spending, especially in key categories like tech, gold, and confectionery," said Ramesh Cidambi, Managing Director of Dubai Duty Free.

Sales by region were positive across the board. Europe saw the highest growth at 17.85%, followed by the Americas at 16.1%, Africa at 14.85%, and the Indian Subcontinent at 12.75%.

The Far East grew by 12.3%, including an 11.3% increase in sales to China, while Australasia rose by 12.6%. The Middle East recorded a more modest 4.3% increase, though sales to Saudi Arabia declined by 3.8%. The Russia and CIS region also contributed positively, with a 7% rise in sales.

