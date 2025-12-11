GOLD/FOREX
People

Sharjah father of 8 to clear Dh1m loan after $1m Dubai Duty Free raffle win

“Alhamdulillah!” His reaction after years of trying finally paid off in life-changing win

Last updated:
Sajila Saseendran, Chief Reporter
1 MIN READ
Photo used for illustrative purposes
Photo used for illustrative purposes
Shutterstock

Dubai: A Sharjah-based father of eight, who has been shouldering a Dh1 million home loan, will finally breathe easy after winning $1 million in the Dubai Duty Free (DDF) Millennium Millionaire draw on Wednesday.

Ahmed Al Junaibi, 43, won the life-changing amount in Series 526 with ticket number 0193, which he purchased online on November 27.

For the Emirati citizen working with the UAE Army in Dubai, the win came after years of persistent effort and fervent prayers.

"I tried many times and prayed a lot to win. Alhamdulillah! I can only say that,” Al Junaibi told Gulf News, his voice filled with gratitude and disbelief.

Clearing debt, buying cars

A participant in DDF promotion for four years, he said his first priority is to clear the substantial bank debt incurred while building his new family home.

"It is not a small amount. It is more than Dh1 million,” he said.

On Wednesday evening, he was yet to share the news of his win with his family.

The father of four boys and four girls said he wants to surprise them with some gifts.

"I want to do something for them. Maybe I will buy new cars for the family," he said.

The large household currently relies on two old cars that have faithfully served them for years.

For a family of 10, the upgrade would make a difference to their daily lives.

Al Junaibi is the 18th Emirati to have won $1 million in the Millennium Millionaire promotion since its inception in 1999.

UAEDubaiDubai Duty FreeSharjah

