On average, Dubai Duty Free handled around 275,000 passengers a day in August, with daily sales hitting Dh20.8 million ($5.7 million). Managing Director Ramesh Cidambi highlighted the feat: “August’s record adds to an impressive streak earlier this year, and sales have outpaced passenger growth by about 9%—a testament to the dedication of our team.”

Dubai: Dubai Duty Free is making headlines again, setting a new August record with Dh646.23 million ($177 million) in sales. That’s a 15% rise compared with August 2024, and a near 10% jump from the previous August peak in 2018.

Dubai Duty Free’s international reach was also on display. Shoppers travelling to the U.S. led the way with a 27.94% increase, followed by 19.78% growth from the Middle East, 17% from the Indian Subcontinent, 15.28% from Africa, 13.46% from Europe, 9.49% from Australasia, 9.15% from the Far East, and 3.26% from Russia.

For those with a taste for luxury, Terminal 3’s boutiques did not disappoint. Fashion stores in Concourses A and B grew 10.86% compared to last year, while Cartier posted an impressive 29.33% increase. The average daily boutique transactions rose to 254, and the average spend jumped to Dh8,004 from Dh7,748. It’s clear that UAE travellers continue to embrace premium shopping experiences.

August saw UAE travellers splurging across almost every category. Confectionery led the way, with sales jumping nearly 69%, showing that chocolates and sweets remain a favourite for gifts or personal treats. Gold followed with a 28.5% increase, while perfumes rose by 13% and cigarettes and tobacco by 11%.

With year-to-date sales reaching Dh5.4 billion ($1.48 billion) — a 6.93% rise on last year — Dubai Duty Free is not just setting records; it’s redefining the airport shopping experience. For UAE residents and travellers, it’s proof that the airport is more than a transit hub: it’s a destination in its own right, offering everything from daily indulgences to luxury splurges.

Concourse A will also see the launch of the ‘Gifts from Dubai’ concept store by December, promising a more immersive shopping experience for travellers and residents alike.

Dubai Duty Free isn’t slowing down. Luxury lovers can look forward to a new Louis Vuitton boutique opening in Concourse A later this week, followed by a Cartier boutique by the end of September.

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.