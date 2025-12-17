Donation to pay rent for struggling families facing eviction in Dubai

Tarahum Charity Foundation support helps settle rental dues, easing hardship
Dubai: A Dh3 million donation from the Tarahum Charity Foundation will help struggling families and individuals in Dubai clear outstanding rent dues and avoid the risk of eviction, following support extended to the Rental Disputes Center (RDC).
The contribution will be used to settle rental obligations in 46 dispute cases, offering critical relief to households burdened by financial difficulties. The initiative is part of an ongoing partnership between the RDC and the foundation, formalised through a memorandum of understanding signed last year and renewed in November 2025. It also supports the goals of the Yad AlKhair Committee, which assists humanitarian cases impacted by rental liabilities.
The programme reflects Dubai’s approach of balancing legal enforcement with compassion, ensuring families who fall behind on rent due to difficult circumstances are not pushed further into hardship.
Commenting on the donation, Judge Abdulqader Mousa Mohammed, Chairman of the Rental Disputes Center, said: “This valuable support from Tarahum Charity Foundation underscores the depth of our partnership and reflects a firm commitment to serving the community and assisting individuals and families facing rental disputes. We are dedicated to maintaining a fair and humane judicial approach that embodies our leadership’s vision of mercy and alleviating the burdens placed on those in need. We will ensure that this contribution reaches the deserving recipients, providing them with a stable housing environment.”
The RDC said the full donation will be allocated based on clear eligibility criteria to ensure deserving citizens and residents benefit, helping ease financial pressures and restore housing stability.
Dr Ahmed Thlak, General Director of Tarahum Charity Foundation, said: “The donation represents an extension of Tarahum’s mission to empower targeted groups and contribute to family and social stability within Dubai. Through our collaboration with the RDC, we aim to make a tangible impact on the lives of beneficiaries facing real challenges. The Foundation remains committed to this approach, which signifies our values of giving and reinforces the role of institutional partnerships in serving the community.”
Tarahum Charity Foundation has previously donated Dh2.175 million to the RDC to settle rental arrears for 70 individuals, underlining its continued commitment to helping families overcome rent-related challenges and maintain stable housing.
