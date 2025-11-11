Dubai tenants’ rights explained: When eviction is allowed and how the RDC safeguards residents

He added that landlords also have legal recourse in certain circumstances, including non-payment of rent and unauthorised structural modifications. “If tenants fail to pay rent or make structural changes without consent, landlords are entitled to take action,” Dr Al Suwaidi explained.

Dr Al Suwaidi said that tenants are well-protected under Dubai law. “Tenants cannot be evicted simply because the landlord wants them to leave. Factors like children’s schools, work locations, and family stability are considered to ensure fairness in eviction cases,” he said.

Violation of property use rules : Using the property for purposes other than those agreed upon or in violation of planning, building, and land-use regulations.

Property damage : If the tenant alters the property in a way that endangers its safety or causes damage through intentional acts, gross negligence, or by allowing others to do so.

Illegal use : If the tenant uses the property, or allows others to use it, for illegal purposes or in a manner contrary to public order or morals.

The RDC also actively educates tenants about their rights through hotlines, online guidance, and awareness programs. “Understanding your rights is essential. The law treats all residents equally, ensuring tenants cannot be evicted arbitrarily, while tenants receive due compensation where applicable,” he said.

Property demolition or expansion: If the landlord plans to demolish, rebuild, or add structures that prevent the tenant from using the property, provided that all necessary permits are obtained.

