Dubai tenants’ rights explained: When eviction is allowed and how the RDC safeguards residents

Evictions in Dubai are strictly regulated ensuring fairness for tenants: Dubai Judge
Dubai: Evictions in Dubai are allowed only under specific legal conditions, and tenants cannot be forced to vacate arbitrarily, according to a senior judge.
Dr Omar Bin Suwaidan Al Suwaidi, Senior First Instance Judge at the Rental Disputes Center (RDC), told Gulf News that the RDC ensures disputes are handled fairly, efficiently, and transparently.
Dr Al Suwaidi said that tenants are well-protected under Dubai law. “Tenants cannot be evicted simply because the landlord wants them to leave. Factors like children’s schools, work locations, and family stability are considered to ensure fairness in eviction cases,” he said.
He added that landlords also have legal recourse in certain circumstances, including non-payment of rent and unauthorised structural modifications. “If tenants fail to pay rent or make structural changes without consent, landlords are entitled to take action,” Dr Al Suwaidi explained.
The RDC also actively educates tenants about their rights through hotlines, online guidance, and awareness programs. “Understanding your rights is essential. The law treats all residents equally, ensuring tenants cannot be evicted arbitrarily, while tenants receive due compensation where applicable,” he said.
Dr Al Suwaidi explained that landlords may request eviction of tenants before the lease ends in the following cases:
Non-payment of Rent: If the tenant fails to pay rent or any part thereof within 30 days of receiving a notice from the landlord, unless otherwise agreed.
Unauthorised subleasing: If the tenant subleases without prior written consent. Both tenant and subtenant can be evicted, though the subtenant may claim compensation from the tenant.
Illegal use: If the tenant uses the property, or allows others to use it, for illegal purposes or in a manner contrary to public order or morals.
Commercial property vacancy: For commercial leases, if the property is left unoccupied for 30 consecutive days or 90 non-consecutive days within a year, unless otherwise agreed.
Property damage: If the tenant alters the property in a way that endangers its safety or causes damage through intentional acts, gross negligence, or by allowing others to do so.
Violation of property use rules: Using the property for purposes other than those agreed upon or in violation of planning, building, and land-use regulations.
Property at risk: If the property is at risk of collapse, verified through a technical report issued or approved by Dubai Municipality.
Breach of lease obligations: Failure to comply with lease terms or legal obligations within 30 days of notice.
Urban development needs: If government authorities require demolition and reconstruction for urban development.
For all pre-lease expiry evictions, the landlord must notify the tenant through a Notary Public or registered mail.
At the end of the lease, landlords may seek eviction in the following cases:
Property demolition or expansion: If the landlord plans to demolish, rebuild, or add structures that prevent the tenant from using the property, provided that all necessary permits are obtained.
Renovation needs: If the property requires renovation or comprehensive maintenance that cannot be performed while occupied, verified by a technical report or approved by Dubai Municipality.
Personal use: If the landlord or a first-degree relative requires the property and does not own an alternative suitable property.
Sale of Property: If the landlord intends to sell the leased property.
For post-lease expiry evictions, the landlord must give at least 12 months’ notice, delivered through a Notary Public or registered mail.
Dr Al Suwaidi highlighted that the RDC leverages technology to enable remote hearings, online submissions, and real-time tracking of cases, making dispute resolution more efficient, inclusive, and transparent for both landlords and tenants.
