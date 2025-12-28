According to the police, the landlord’s 14-year-old son picked up his father’s licensed .315 bore rifle, which was hanging inside the room. While the children were handling the weapon, it went off unexpectedly. The bullet hit Rishabh in the head, killing him on the spot.

According to IANS, the incident took place on Saturday night in Sanjay Nagar, Porsa town. The victim, identified as Rishabh Tomar, was playing on the second floor of a rented house with the landlord’s sons when the shooting occurred.

A tragic incident in Madhya Pradesh’s Morena district claimed the life of a seven-year-old boy after he was accidentally shot while playing with other children, police said.

Police said the rifle belonged to the landlord, who works as a private security guard. He had arrived in Porsa a day earlier and left the weapon at home before travelling to his village on Saturday morning. The rifle has been seized, and the man has been taken into custody for questioning.

The gunshot alerted family members and neighbours, who rushed upstairs and found the child lying in a pool of blood. Police were informed immediately and reached the spot soon after. Rishabh’s body was sent to the Porsa mortuary for a post-mortem examination.

Police said they are investigating both the accidental shooting and the family’s allegations. Officials added that all angles are being examined and further action will be taken based on the findings of the investigation.

Initial findings suggest the firing was accidental and occurred while the children were playing without adult supervision. However, Rishabh’s family has raised serious concerns, alleging that a different weapon was used and claiming the landlord fled with the original firearm.

Balaram Menon Senior Web Editor

Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, and entertainment, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.