Tenant kills landlord’s son in India, flees after attack

Accused allegedly slit victim’s throat and pushed him from second floor
In a shocking incident, a tenant allegedly slit the throat of his landlord’s son and threw him from the second floor of a building, killing him on the spot in the Pithampur industrial town of Madhya Pradesh’s Dhar district.
The incident occurred late on Wednesday night under the jurisdiction of the Pithampur Sector 1 police station. The victim was identified as 23-year-old Akshay Phulware, while the accused has been named as Anil Vishwakarma (33). Police said the two were previously friends.
According to the victim’s younger brother, Akshay and Vishwakarma were involved in a verbal altercation over an unknown issue. He said he intervened and managed to separate them. However, sometime later, Vishwakarma allegedly picked up a sharp-edged knife, slit Akshay’s throat and pushed him down from the second floor.
Akshay was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival. Police were informed soon after and reached the spot to begin an investigation late at night.
Pithampur Sector 1 police station SHO O.P. Ahir said a large amount of blood was found at the scene.
“The body has been sent for post-mortem examination, and further investigation is underway,” he said.
Police said a case has been registered following the preliminary investigation, and the accused has been booked under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including murder. A search operation has been launched to trace Vishwakarma, who fled after the incident.
Akshay ran a grocery shop on the ground floor of the building and lived with his parents, younger brother and two sisters on the first floor. The accused, a resident of Satna district, had been living as a tenant on the second floor for the past two years.
“The motive behind the brutal killing is yet to be ascertained as the family is in deep shock. Multiple teams have been deployed to trace and arrest the accused,” the police officer said.
