Dubai judge reveals key tenant rights on rent, eviction and maintenance

In an exclusive interview with Gulf News, Dr Al Suwaidi spoke about tenants’ rights, highlighted common rental disputes, and explained how the RDC operates. The aim is to inform residents especially newcomers about the legal protections and digital tools available to them when dealing with landlords.

Dubai: Navigating rent disputes in Dubai just got easier. The Rental Dispute Centre (RDC) in Dubai is empowering tenants with clear legal protections, online complaint filing, and remote hearings, ensuring that whether it’s a rent increase, maintenance issue, or eviction threat, tenants can resolve disputes quickly and fairly.

Landlords are required to notify tenants 90 days before a contract ends if they intend to raise rent. If the tenant disagrees, they can file a complaint with the RDC, where the case is reviewed against the Dubai rental index. “Even if the landlord wants to increase rent, the maximum allowable rise is 20 per cent. The law ensures tenants are not subjected to arbitrary hikes,” Dr Al Suwaidi explained.

Tenants should be cautious about clauses in contracts that assign maintenance responsibilities to them. “Legally, maintenance is the landlord’s responsibility. Tenants should not sign contracts that contradict their rights,” he warned.

Landlords are legally responsible for ensuring that properties meet municipal standards and are fully maintained during tenancy. “Some landlords outsource maintenance to third-party companies, but if the tenant reports an issue and it remains unresolved, the RDC can issue orders requiring the landlord to act,” Dr Al Suwaidi said.

He said that cases typically take one to two weeks to resolve, making the system fast and efficient. To file a complaint, tenants must keep a copy of the lease contract, including terms and conditions, and payment receipts.

“All services are digital. Landlords and tenants can attend online hearings, submit documents, and track the status of their cases from anywhere in the world,” Dr Al Suwaidi said. This is particularly beneficial for non-resident landlords who may be abroad.

Dr Al Suwaidi emphasised the importance of educating tenants about their rights. Many residents, especially newcomers to Dubai, are unaware of their legal protections. The RDC offers hotlines and online guidance, advising tenants to consult the centre before taking any action.

Property owners are protected in certain circumstances, including non-payment of rent within 30 days or unauthorised modifications to the property. “If tenants make structural changes without consent or fail to pay rent, landlords have legal recourse,” he added.

“Tenants cannot be evicted simply because the landlord wants them to leave. Even if the RDC approves a rent increase, the tenant decides when to vacate. Factors like children’s schools, work locations, and family stability are considered in these decisions, ensuring fairness and human rights protections,” added ,” Dr Al Suwaidi said.

Evictions are strictly regulated. Even if a landlord does not wish to renew a contract, they cannot force a tenant to leave without filing a case with the RDC. Evictions are permitted only under specific conditions, such as personal use or sale of the property, and require at least 12 months’ notice.

“As Dubai’s real estate market continues to expand, awareness of tenants’ rights and the mechanisms available through the RDC is critical. From challenging unlawful rent increases and ensuring proper maintenance to resolving eviction disputes online, the RDC plays a pivotal role in protecting tenants and fostering a fair rental ecosystem in the emirate,” added Dr Al Suwaidi.

By leveraging technology, the RDC enables remote hearings, digital submissions, and real-time tracking of cases, creating a transparent and accessible system for both tenants and landlords. Dr Al Suwaidi highlighted that these measures have made dispute resolution more efficient, fair, and inclusive.

