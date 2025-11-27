GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 20°C
PRAYER TIMES
ASK GULF NEWS
ASK GULF NEWS

Ask Gulf News: What are your rights if a landlord cancels a shop rental after signing?

Find out if tenants can request compensation for financial losses

Last updated:
By Mohammad Ebrahim Al Shaiba, Special to Gulf News
2 MIN READ
Tenants must prove financial damage to succeed in claims for cancelled commercial leases.
Tenants must prove financial damage to succeed in claims for cancelled commercial leases.
Ivan S/Pexels

Question: I signed a rental contract with a landlord to lease a shop to sell my clothing brand. However, the landlord did not hand over the shop, claiming that the previous tenant refused to vacate the premises. As a result, I suffered financial losses after signing a contract with an interior design company to fit out the shop, in addition to losing expected sales profits. Do I have the right to claim compensation from the landlord who terminated the contract? Please advise.

Answer: The right to compensation is determined by the court, which also has the authority to assess and estimate the value of any damages. You are entitled to file a claim for compensation; however, the burden of proof lies with you. This means you must provide supporting documents to substantiate your financial losses, after which the matter will be left to the court’s discretion.

Once a rental contract is signed, the landlord does not have the legal right to prevent the tenant from benefiting from the leased property under the law regulating the relationship between landlords and tenants. Furthermore, under the Civil Transactions Law, the landlord is not permitted to unilaterally terminate the contract without the tenant’s consent.

Based on this, you have the legal right to seek compensation, but the final decision will rest with the court.

Got a question about life in the UAE? Ask Gulf News

Getting answers is easy, just drop a comment on our Ask Gulf News videos and email us at ReadersEmail@gulfnews.com.

No question is too small or too complicated. Think of Ask Gulf News as your personal guide to living in the UAE, delivered in a minute or less. Because life here should feel exciting, not overwhelming and we’re here to make sure of that.

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Picture used for illustrative purposes.

Do UAE job contract rules apply outside the country?

2m read
Dr Omar Bin Suwaidan Alsuwaidi during an interview with Gulf News in Dubai

Dubai judge explains eviction rules for tenants

3m read
Under UAE law, not every cancelled job offer counts as a breach - here’s when you might be entitled to material or moral damages.

Can you claim damages for a cancelled job offer?

2m read
Dr Omar Bin Suwaidan Al Suwaidi, Senior First Instance Judge at the Dubai Rental Dispute Centre during an interview with Gulf News.

Watch: Dubai judge reveals key tenant rights on rent

4m read