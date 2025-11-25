How some UAE residents use to transfer money abroad without a traditional bank
Dubai: Many UAE residents – including domestic workers, freelancers, new arrivals and blue-collar employees – may not qualify for a traditional bank account. But that doesn’t mean they’re cut off from essential financial services.
Although currency exchange businesses are crucial, digital wallets, prepaid cards, and remittance applications now simplify money management and transferring funds home without the need for a bank account.
Several UAE fintech platforms allow users to receive salary, pay bills and make international transfers directly from an app.
Al Ansari Exchange Wallet
One of the UAE’s most widely used wallets. Users can receive salary, pay bills, make QR payments and send money abroad. The app also offers digital versions of its TravelCard and FlexiblePay prepaid cards.
Other popular options include:
myZoi: Its standout “One-to-Many” feature lets users send money to up to five recipients in one transaction, ideal for families relying on multiple remittances.
e& money: International transfers, bill payments and mobile top-ups.
Botim Pay: Remittances to India, Pakistan, the Philippines, Egypt and more.
Careem Pay: International transfers powered by Mastercard Send.
Payit (FAB): A bank-operated wallet that doesn’t require a FAB account and offers a prepaid Visa card.
Many unbanked workers are paid through prepaid debit or salary cards issued by Al Ansari Exchange, LuLu Exchange, e& money or Payit.
These cards work like regular debit cards: users can withdraw cash, pay in-store or online, and transfer money abroad. Most are Visa or Mastercard branded, making them widely accepted internationally.
They’re especially useful because:
No bank account is required.
Employers can deposit salaries via the Wage Protection System (WPS).
Users can reload cards through apps, kiosks or exchange branches.
Many cards link to mobile wallets for balance checks and remittances.
These platforms let users send money to bank accounts, mobile wallets or cash pickup points, here are a few:
Al Ansari Exchange App: Transfers to over 200 countries
LuLu Money: Real-time rates, fee waivers, limits up to AED 20,000.
e& money: Low or free transfers depending on destination
Western Union App: Worldwide cash pickup; limits up to AED 18,500 per transaction.
Remitly: Economy and Express options
Wise: Real exchange rates and transparent fees
Botim Pay & Careem Pay: Transfers through in-app wallets; limits up to AED 10,000.
Taptap Send: No visible fees
Most platforms require:
Emirates ID
UAE mobile number and email
Selfie or facial recognition
Additional documents for higher limits
Completing full KYC verification increases your transfer and spending limits.
Getting answers is easy, just drop a comment on our Ask Gulf News videos, send us a WhatsApp message at 054 306 7666, or email us at ReadersEmail@gulfnews.com.
No question is too small or too complicated. Think of Ask Gulf News as your personal guide to living in the UAE, delivered in a minute or less. Because life here should feel exciting, not overwhelming and we’re here to make sure of that.
This is part of a new Gulf News series - Ask Gulf News, where we answer your questions about life in the UAE through short explainers that include an article and a video.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox