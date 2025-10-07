botim money revolutionises UAE's fintech landscape, paving the way for a cashless economy

“botim money is more than just a new brand name or mere product integration, it’s a reflection of our increasing commitment to financial inclusion and innovation at scale, and our way of turning connectivity into access.” said Dr. Tariq Bin Hendi, Board Member at Astra Tech and CEO of botim. “We first earned the trust of millions through communication. Now, we are transforming that into financial value. The users we connected are now the users we empower. This is what next-generation fintech should look like, simple, embedded, and shaped by real human needs.”