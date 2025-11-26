Dubai’s SkyHills Astra sets new standard for purpose-driven real estate

Wissam Breidy shares how HRE Development blends wellness, community, and global education
I am most proud of the fact that SkyHills Astra is the region’s first “landmark with a heart.” It’s not just about the architectural excellence or the wellness-focused amenities, though those are integral to the lifestyle we’re creating.
What truly sets this project apart is that every home purchased contributes to global education through our partnership with Dubai Cares. Residents wake up each day knowing they are part of something bigger than themselves. That sense of purpose, combined with the serene oasis we’ve designed (fitness facilities, community spaces, and wellness-driven amenities) shapes everyday life into something deeply fulfilling.
We believe building with purpose means looking beyond windows and walls. Architecture and design matter, but the legacy you leave behind is far more influential. We wanted to reimagine what luxury living means in Dubai by integrating social responsibility into the very foundation of the project. The inspiration came from our commitment to making a meaningful difference, ensuring that every resident not only enjoys a high standard of living but also contributes to shaping a brighter future for children in developing countries.
This partnership demonstrates that real estate can be a powerful driver of social change. By pledging Dh30 million to Dubai Cares, we’ve shown that development can go beyond profit and aesthetics – it can directly impact lives across the globe. We hope this inspires other developers to adopt similar purpose-driven approaches, creating a ripple effect where the industry contributes to building a better society worldwide.
The balance came naturally because we see lifestyle and impact as interconnected. Residents want meaning, not just luxury. By combining wellness amenities, sustainable solutions, and vibrant community spaces, we created a sanctuary that enhances daily life. At the same time, tying each home to global education initiatives ensures that every resident’s lifestyle is infused with purpose.
The certificates are a daily reminder that each resident is a changemaker. When you see your name tied to a child’s opportunity to learn, it creates a profound sense of pride and belonging. This shared recognition creates a community united by purpose, where neighbours connect not only through shared spaces but also through a collective mission.
One defining moment was the decision to align SkyHills Astra with Dubai Cares from the very beginning. Instead of treating philanthropy as an add-on, we made it a cornerstone of the project. This influenced everything from the messaging to the design ethos, ensuring that every detail reflected not just luxury but responsibility. It was a turning point that transformed Astra from a residential complex into a movement.
