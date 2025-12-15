Here are the changes I made to how I shop online to better protect my money
Dubai: I thought I was too careful to fall for a scam. I block unknown numbers instantly, report suspicious WhatsApp messages, usually spot fake websites or deals that are too good to be true within seconds. I don’t click strange links, answer suspicious calls, or share personal details online.
So when a fraudulent transaction hit my debit card, I was shocked.
I hadn’t done anything wrong. My card was physically with me. I hadn’t clicked a dodgy link or spoken to a scammer. Yet, I was a victim of debit card fraud.
I was asleep when my phone buzzed with a few text messages from my bank. At first, I ignored them but a series of small charges of Dh4 and Dh5, the kind many overlook. Then came the real hit, Dh400.
Moments later, my bank called about a suspected fraudulent transaction. Checking my messages, the charge appeared as ‘apple.com/bill'.
I hadn’t bought anything. I checked my Apple ID, App Store purchases, and subscriptions, nothing. My card was still in my wallet. Thankfully, my bank acted quickly: the card was blocked, the money refunded, and a replacement issued.
The likely cause? A data breach somewhere along the line, a reminder that even the most careful online shoppers can be exposed.
It was a wake-up call. Being careful isn’t enough, you need systems in place to protect your money. Here are the most important lessons I learnt, so others don’t have to learn the hard way.
If you don’t regularly spend overseas, there is no reason for your card to work everywhere.
Set geographical restrictions so your card only works in countries you’ve specifically enabled. If fraud happens abroad, the transaction will simply fail.
Most UAE banks allow you to do this instantly through online or mobile banking.
Before using any card, explore every security feature your bank offers. This usually includes:
Online and international transaction controls
Spending limits
Contactless payment limits
Cash withdrawal limits
Transfer limits
Geographical restrictions
A simple but effective step is to disable online and international payments on your main physical debit card, especially if it’s linked to your savings.
Many people rely on monthly spending limits, but daily limits are far more effective.
If fraud happens, a daily cap limits the damage immediately — even if the bank doesn’t catch it straight away.
Every time you click “save card details” at checkout, you are creating another potential exposure point.
If that website or app is breached later, your card information may be compromised.
Choosing “don’t save card” significantly reduces how many places your data lives online.
Reducing:
Purchase limits
ATM withdrawal limits
means that even if fraud occurs, the amount taken is capped. This simple setting can prevent large losses.
Virtual cards are one of the safest ways to pay online or in apps.
When you use a virtual card, your bank generates a unique card number that replaces your real card details. The merchant never sees your actual debit or credit card number.
Even if that virtual number is compromised, your main card remains protected.
In the UAE, options include digital wallets and banking apps such as e& money, Wio and Botim, among others.
One of the biggest risks with debit card fraud is that it gives direct access to your money.
If your debit card is linked to your main savings account, a compromised card can put your entire balance at risk, not just a small spending amount.
A safer setup is to keep savings in an account without a debit card attached, either with the same bank or a different one.
This is something many people don’t realise: subscription platforms are a major source of silent data exposure.
Even if a service hasn’t been hacked, its payment processor might be later.
A safer approach is to:
Use a separate virtual card for subscriptions
Set a low monthly limit
Cap the amount strictly
If that card is compromised, your main account remains untouched.
Fraudsters often test cards before making a larger transaction.
These test charges are usually:
Under Dh10
Sometimes reversed automatically
Because the amounts are small, many people ignore them.
If you see any unexplained charge, even Dh1, replace the card immediately. Waiting often leads to much bigger losses.
A final thought
I used to believe that scams only happen when someone makes a mistake. This experience taught me otherwise.
Debit card fraud today is often silent, delayed and completely invisible, even to people who are careful, cautious and alert.
Protecting your money isn’t about being perfect online. It’s about limiting exposure, setting boundaries and making sure that if something does go wrong, the damage is contained.
