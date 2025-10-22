GOLD/FOREX
Abu Dhabi Police recover Dh140 million from online fraud cases

'Be Careful’ campaign launched to warn public about rising cybercrime

Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Police have recovered Dh140 million obtained through online fraud and returned the funds to their rightful owners over the past two years. The force has handled 15,642 cases of cybercrime, underscoring the growing scale of digital threats in the emirate.

The announcement was made during a press conference attended by senior officials, including Brigadier Rashid Khalaf Al Dhaheri, Director of Criminal Investigations Department at Abu Dhabi Police, Colonel Saif Ali Al Jabri, Deputy Director of the Community Police Department, and other senior police officers.

During the conference, Abu Dhabi Police launched a new edition of the "Be Careful" campaign to warn the public about the latest forms of cybercrime. The campaign is designed to raise community awareness about evolving forms of cybercrime. It also supports the National Cybersecurity Strategy through an educational programme that informs the public about digital threats and promotes confidence in government e-services.

The campaign covers nine key areas of cyber fraud, including phone scams, fake links, risks of downloading remote access software, paying deposits for premium numbers or vehicles, fake job offers, accepting friend requests from unknown users on social media, misleading online advertisements, fraudulent property deals, and investment scams.

Authorities emphasised that the proactive approach aims to strengthen community security, encourage preventative measures, and empower residents to protect themselves from increasingly sophisticated cyber threats.

Khitam Al Amir
Chief News Editor
