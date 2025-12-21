GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 21°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE

Sharjah Charity initiative: New school in Kenya to transform education

Project aims to provide safe classrooms for children in remote rural areas

Last updated:
Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
1 MIN READ
Mohammed Ibrahim bin Nassar, Director of Corporate Communication and Marketing at Sharjah Charity
Mohammed Ibrahim bin Nassar, Director of Corporate Communication and Marketing at Sharjah Charity
Supplied

Sharjah Charity International has launched a fundraising drive to build a new school in Kenya at a cost of Dh1.1 million, aiming to improve access to education for children in remote rural communities.

The appeal was made during an episode of the charity’s radio and television programme Al Reeh Al Mursalah, aired on Sharjah Radio and Television, as part of ongoing efforts to provide safe and accessible learning environments for children who currently face long and difficult daily journeys to school.

Mohammed Ibrahim bin Nassar, Director of Corporate Communication and Marketing at Sharjah Charity, said the project addresses an urgent educational need in several rural areas of Kenya, where many children study in poorly equipped and deteriorating classrooms.

He noted that the project involves constructing a school with 12 classrooms, accommodating up to 480 students, which will help ease classroom overcrowding and enhance the quality of education. The school is expected to have a lasting impact on the lives of hundreds of children by offering them a more stable and supportive learning environment.

Bin Nassar added that donations can be made through multiple channels, including the charity’s website and smart donation link, credit cards, SMS services, smart screens, donor service centres located in shopping malls and public facilities, as well as bank transfers.

Aghaddir Ali
Aghaddir AliSenior Reporter
Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.
Show More

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Since the start of the school year in September, smartphones have been banned from all schools in the coastal hub of Tel Aviv, through a decision from the municipality.

Israel bans mobile phones in primary schools

2m read
Parents split as UAE schools plan early Friday closures

Parents split as UAE schools plan early Friday closures

2m read
This time the government insists that its law is constitutional, though experts have suggested it could be seen as discriminating against one religion - Islam - and putting children in an uncomfortable position. Illustrative image.

Austria bans headscarf for under-14s in schools

2m read
The authority stressed that childhood is characterised by constant transitions, challenges and emotional changes, which require consistent support.

6 childhood disorders Abu Dhabi parents should know

2m read