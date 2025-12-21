Sharjah Charity initiative: New school in Kenya to transform education

Project aims to provide safe classrooms for children in remote rural areas
Sharjah Charity International has launched a fundraising drive to build a new school in Kenya at a cost of Dh1.1 million, aiming to improve access to education for children in remote rural communities.
The appeal was made during an episode of the charity’s radio and television programme Al Reeh Al Mursalah, aired on Sharjah Radio and Television, as part of ongoing efforts to provide safe and accessible learning environments for children who currently face long and difficult daily journeys to school.
Mohammed Ibrahim bin Nassar, Director of Corporate Communication and Marketing at Sharjah Charity, said the project addresses an urgent educational need in several rural areas of Kenya, where many children study in poorly equipped and deteriorating classrooms.
He noted that the project involves constructing a school with 12 classrooms, accommodating up to 480 students, which will help ease classroom overcrowding and enhance the quality of education. The school is expected to have a lasting impact on the lives of hundreds of children by offering them a more stable and supportive learning environment.
Bin Nassar added that donations can be made through multiple channels, including the charity’s website and smart donation link, credit cards, SMS services, smart screens, donor service centres located in shopping malls and public facilities, as well as bank transfers.
