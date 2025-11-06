According to Bin Khadim, construction and infrastructure projects accounted for the largest share of spending at Dh 177.8 million. These included the construction of 1,838 mosques valued at Dh 104.6 million, 9,166 wells and 32 desalination plants worth Dh 35.7 million, as well as 121 classrooms and complete schools to support education in underserved areas. The charity also built 100 homes for low-income families, launched 47 endowment projects, and implemented 913 income-generating initiatives aimed at helping families achieve financial independence.

The projects, carried out during the first three quarters of the year, cost a total of Dh 200.1 million — a milestone the charity attributes to the strong support of donors and the continued trust of the community.

In addition, SCI allocated Dh 16.8 million to its seasonal humanitarian campaigns, included little hearts campaigns, eye campaigns, and warm winter as well as mass weddings, food aid for the needy, and school supply drives for orphans and students. “These campaigns respond swiftly to urgent humanitarian needs and improve quality of life for the most vulnerable, while reinforcing the UAE’s standing as a global centre of compassion and generosity,” Bin Khadim added.

“Productive projects have become one of our key priorities,” Bin Khadim said. “They transform assistance from short-term aid into long-term empowerment by providing families with tools such as sewing machines, motorbikes, and small business start-ups. These initiatives help hundreds of families secure sustainable income, stability, and dignity.”

