Sharjah Charity International helps send 10th UAE relief ship to Gaza

The initiative, launched under the direct directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, is part of Operation Gallant Knight 3. It aims to support 50,000 people affected by the ongoing conflict and the bitter winter that has gripped the Gaza Strip.

Across the Emirates, charitable organizations continue to work tirelessly to strengthen the culture of giving and social responsibility. Through food, medical, and social initiatives, they ensure that help reaches those who need it most—quickly, effectively, and with compassion.

For Sheikh Saqr, the effort embodies the UAE’s humanitarian spirit. “Our message is simple,” he said. “We stand with humanity. We help wherever there is suffering. This is what the UAE stands for.”

Since the beginning of the crisis, Sharjah Charity International has provided Dh 10 million worth of aid, including food, medical supplies, and emergency relief materials. The association’s swift response underscores its unwavering commitment to stand with people in times of hardship, both inside Gaza and beyond.

This shipment follows the first phase of the campaign, which began at Sharjah International Airport, where aircraft carried tons of winter relief materials to Palestinian families in dire need. “We are determined to reach as many affected families as possible,” Sheikh Saqr said. “Every parcel, every blanket, every meal represents the UAE’s empathy and solidarity with our brothers and sisters in Gaza.”

Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.