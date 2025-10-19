Sharjah Charity International helps send 10th UAE relief ship to Gaza

The charity’s contribution includes 10,000 food parcels to meet essential family needs
Sharjah Charity International has joined hands in preparing the tenth “UAE Relief Ship,” which set sail from Khalifa Port (KIZAD) in Abu Dhabi, carrying vital humanitarian supplies to thousands of Palestinian families.
The initiative, launched under the direct directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, is part of Operation Gallant Knight 3. It aims to support 50,000 people affected by the ongoing conflict and the bitter winter that has gripped the Gaza Strip.
“This ship represents much more than aid—it’s a lifeline of compassion,” said Sheikh Saqr bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Chairman of Sharjah Charity International. “It reflects the UAE’s enduring commitment to humanitarian action, wherever and whenever people are in need.”
The charity’s contribution to the vessel includes 10,000 food parcels to meet essential family needs, 1,000 hygiene kits with personal care supplies, and 15,000 pieces of warm winter clothing for children and the elderly—those most vulnerable to the cold.
This shipment follows the first phase of the campaign, which began at Sharjah International Airport, where aircraft carried tons of winter relief materials to Palestinian families in dire need. “We are determined to reach as many affected families as possible,” Sheikh Saqr said. “Every parcel, every blanket, every meal represents the UAE’s empathy and solidarity with our brothers and sisters in Gaza.”
Since the beginning of the crisis, Sharjah Charity International has provided Dh 10 million worth of aid, including food, medical supplies, and emergency relief materials. The association’s swift response underscores its unwavering commitment to stand with people in times of hardship, both inside Gaza and beyond.
For Sheikh Saqr, the effort embodies the UAE’s humanitarian spirit. “Our message is simple,” he said. “We stand with humanity. We help wherever there is suffering. This is what the UAE stands for.”
Across the Emirates, charitable organizations continue to work tirelessly to strengthen the culture of giving and social responsibility. Through food, medical, and social initiatives, they ensure that help reaches those who need it most—quickly, effectively, and with compassion.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox