GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 38°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Government

UAE sends five aid convoys carrying 2,300 tonnes of supplies into Gaza

UAE aid to Gaza surpasses 10,000 tonnes as new convoys arrive

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
1 MIN READ
UAE sends five aid convoys carrying 2,300 tonnes of supplies into Gaza

Abu Dhabi: Five aid convoys carrying a wide range of Emirati humanitarian supplies entered Gaza this week through Egypt’s Rafah crossing, as part of the UAE’s ongoing “Gallant Knight 3” operation to support Palestinians amid worsening conditions in the war-torn enclave.

The convoys, made up of 100 trucks, delivered more than 2,376 tonnes of food, medical supplies and shelter materials, according to Emirati officials.

With this latest delivery, the total volume of aid transported through Rafah since the reopening of the crossing has surpassed 10,000 tonnes.

The shipments are coordinated by an Emirati humanitarian team based in the Egyptian city of Arish, which oversees loading, transport and the handover of supplies to ensure they reach recipients inside Gaza.

The UAE has intensified its relief operations since the start of the truce, scaling up efforts to ease severe shortages of basic goods and provide support for the most vulnerable groups.

Officials said the UAE remains committed to maintaining its aid pipeline and continuing to alleviate the suffering of civilians in Gaza, stressing that the country “stands steadfastly alongside the Palestinian people.”

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
Show More
Related Topics:
UAEGaza

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

UAE's 9th Hamdan humanitarian ship departs to Gaza under 'Operation Chivalrous Knight 3'

UAE's 9th Hamdan humanitarian ship departs to Gaza

2m read
'Gallant Knight 3' initiative sustains Gaza bakeries

'Gallant Knight 3' initiative sustains Gaza bakeries

1m read
UAE completes 76th Gaza airdrop under Gallant Knight 3

UAE completes 76th Gaza airdrop under Gallant Knight 3

4m read
The new water pipeline extends 7.5 kilometers, running from the UAE desalination plants on the Egyptian side of Rafah to the Al-Mawasi area in southern Gaza.

Watch: UAE eases water shortages for 600,000 in Gaza

2m read