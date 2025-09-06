UAE aid to Gaza surpasses 10,000 tonnes as new convoys arrive
The convoys, made up of 100 trucks, delivered more than 2,376 tonnes of food, medical supplies and shelter materials, according to Emirati officials.
With this latest delivery, the total volume of aid transported through Rafah since the reopening of the crossing has surpassed 10,000 tonnes.
The shipments are coordinated by an Emirati humanitarian team based in the Egyptian city of Arish, which oversees loading, transport and the handover of supplies to ensure they reach recipients inside Gaza.
The UAE has intensified its relief operations since the start of the truce, scaling up efforts to ease severe shortages of basic goods and provide support for the most vulnerable groups.
Officials said the UAE remains committed to maintaining its aid pipeline and continuing to alleviate the suffering of civilians in Gaza, stressing that the country “stands steadfastly alongside the Palestinian people.”
