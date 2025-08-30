Gallant Knight 3: UAE sends ninth humanitarian ship with 7,000 tons of aid to Gaza

Cargo includes food parcels, kitchen supplies, medical tents and five ambulances
Abu Dhabi: The ninth Hamdan Humanitarian Ship, part of the UAE’s ongoing “Gallant Knight 3” operation, set sail today from Khalifa Port (KIZAD) in Abu Dhabi, in cooperation with the Emirates Red Crescent Authority. The vessel is bound for Al Arish Port in Egypt, from where the shipment will be transported into the Gaza Strip as part of the UAE’s continuous humanitarian support for the Palestinian people.
The ship is carrying 7,000 tons of relief, food, and medical supplies. This includes 5,000 tons of food parcels, 1,900 tons of foodstuffs for community kitchens, 100 tons of medical tents, and five ambulances to strengthen the health sector.
The initiative is the latest in a series of humanitarian efforts launched by the UAE under “Gallant Knight 3,” underscoring the country’s steadfast commitment to providing aid and alleviating the suffering of civilians in Gaza. The operation is being carried out in cooperation with UAE charitable and humanitarian institutions.
The vessel was loaded over the past four days at Khalifa Port before its departure for Al Arish, where the cargo will be prepared for entry into Gaza. The large-scale shipment aims to ease the humanitarian crisis in the Strip by delivering essential supplies to families facing dire living conditions.
The relief consignment—comprising diverse food supplies, ready-to-distribute parcels, materials for community kitchens, ambulances, and medical tents—was dispatched under the directives of Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the Emirates Red Crescent Authority. It reflects the UAE’s unwavering humanitarian approach and its commitment to strengthening relief efforts for the Palestinian people.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox