Gallant Knight 3: UAE sends ninth humanitarian ship with 7,000 tons of aid to Gaza

Abu Dhabi: The ninth Hamdan Humanitarian Ship, part of the UAE’s ongoing “Gallant Knight 3” operation, set sail today from Khalifa Port (KIZAD) in Abu Dhabi, in cooperation with the Emirates Red Crescent Authority. The vessel is bound for Al Arish Port in Egypt, from where the shipment will be transported into the Gaza Strip as part of the UAE’s continuous humanitarian support for the Palestinian people.