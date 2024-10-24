Dubai: A UAE team from “Operation Gallant Knight 3” in Gaza successfully located the family of seven-year-old Qamar Subh, who gained attention after a video showed her carrying her injured sister to seek medical help amid the ongoing conflict.

The team visited Qamar and her mother in their damaged tent, offering them essential humanitarian aid, including a new tent and vital supplies. During the visit, Qamar shared her story, explaining how she had walked a long distance carrying her sister to get medical assistance.

The team also spoke with Qamar’s mother, who expressed their urgent need for a new tent and basic necessities. In response, the team set up a new tent for the family and provided several boxes of essential supplies. Overwhelmed with gratitude, Qamar said, "I love you, the UAE," as she watched the team bring the much-needed aid to her family.

On Monday, a video surfaced showing seven-year-old Qamar Subh, a weary Palestinian girl, carrying her injured sister on her shoulders through the war-torn streets of Gaza, determined to get her the medical help she needed. The footage, shared widely on social media, revealed the girl's exhaustion as she struggled to support her sister, who had one leg in a cast, likely from a previous car accident that left her unable to walk.

When a passerby filming the scene asked, “Why are you carrying her like that?” Qamar replied, “She was hit by a car.” She explained that she had been carrying her sister for an hour, trying to reach medical assistance.

“Where are you taking her?” the young man asked, to which Qamar responded, “I want to take her for treatment.” When questioned further, “Aren't you tired of carrying your sister like that?” she admitted, “I’m tired. I've been carrying her for an hour, and she can't walk.” She shared that she was heading to Al Bureij Park, where medical care providers were present.