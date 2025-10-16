Mohammed Ibrahim bin Nassar, Director of Corporate Communications and Marketing at the charity, said the campaign is an extension of the humanitarian efforts led by the UAE to support the people of Gaza. He confirmed that the charity has developed a comprehensive plan to secure essential winter needs, including clothing, food and health parcels, and heating materials, ensuring that families and children are protected from the harsh cold.

Sharjah: Sharjah Charity International has called on people to support the “Warm Winter for Gaza” campaign in its second phase. The move is a part of its ongoing relief efforts to alleviate the suffering of Palestinian families affected by severe winter weather. This phase aims to provide winter necessities for more than 50,000 beneficiaries in the Gaza Strip, in coordination with Operation Gallant Knight 3.

Bin Nassar confirmed that donation channels are available and varied, including the charity’s website, which allows contributions via credit cards, bank transfers, and SMS, in addition to smart screens spread across different areas of Sharjah. He urged everyone to quickly support this campaign, which represents a message of solidarity and warmth from the UAE to the hearts of the people of Gaza.

He added that the charity is keen to direct donations toward projects with a direct and sustainable impact, noting that every contribution, no matter how small, represents a new source of warmth for a family awaiting help. The campaign embodies the values of solidarity that the people of the UAE are raised upon and reflects the charity’s commitment to its humanitarian role toward affected communities.

Bin Nassar explained that the first phase of the campaign involved dispatching an urgent aid plane to assist 20,000 people. The second phase aims to expand support by sending additional packages of food, health supplies, and winter clothing to reach as many people in need as possible.

Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.