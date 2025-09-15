Are your banking emails becoming an easy target for fraudsters now?

Banks use a protocol called DMARC to verify emails are really from them. It works at three levels: monitor, quarantine, and reject. The “reject” setting is the strongest — blocking suspicious messages before they reach your inbox.

A study by cybersecurity firm Proofpoint found that only 77% of GCC banks use the global standard for email authentication in 2025 — down from 96% in 2024. This slide in security means more customers are vulnerable to phishing attacks and email impersonation, where fraudsters mimic official bank domains to steal sensitive data.

Dubai: Millions of GCC residents rely on emails from their banks — from password resets and account alerts to loan reminders and credit card notifications. But new research suggests those messages may not be as secure as you think.

“We are witnessing a worrying trend this year as fewer GCC banks are protecting their email traffic,” said Emile Abou Saleh of Proofpoint. “This potentially exposes vast amounts of sensitive personal and financial data to cybercriminals.”

The bottom line? With banking emails now central to daily life in the GCC, even small security lapses can have big consequences. Until banks across the region strengthen their email protection, vigilance from customers remains the strongest line of defence.

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.