ARP Digital, BBK announce strategic partnership to expand cross-border settlement infrastructure

This collaboration will enhance cross-border settlement capabilities across key corridors
Manama, Bahrain: ARP Digital, a global leader in stablecoin-based settlement infrastructure, today announced a strategic partnership with Bank of Bahrain and Kuwait (BBK), a major banking institution in the GCC.
Through this collaboration, ARP and BBK will work together to enhance cross-border settlement capabilities across key corridors, introducing regulated stablecoin infrastructure that enables seamless transfer and conversion between digital assets and fiat currencies.
“This partnership is about building real-world connectivity,” said Abdulaziz Kanoo, Co-Founder of ARP Digital. “By combining ARP’s regulated settlement infrastructure with BBK’s banking expertise, we are expanding access to efficient cross-border rails that bring the transparency and value of digital assets closer to real economies.”
This announcement marks one of several partnerships ARP Digital is forming globally to establish interoperable settlement rails powered by stablecoins, bridging traditional financial institutions with digital assets.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox