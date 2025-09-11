Many merchants and ATMs offer to convert your bill to AED at checkout. Sounds convenient? It isn’t. Dynamic Currency Conversion (DCC) can inflate your bill by 5–7% on top of your bank’s 3.14% fee. Always pay in the local currency, not AED.

“The other alternative would be to go for a card that offers higher cashback on international spends if your current card doesn’t offer such benefits.”

“Consumers should carefully check the ‘foreign transaction fee’ in the card’s terms and conditions. Apart from the headline benefits, looking at this hidden cost is important, especially for frequent travellers or those shopping online in foreign currencies.”

Kumar also points out the practical perks of using credit cards abroad, from fraud protection and travel rewards to emergency support and easier refund claims—benefits that make the right card more than just a payment tool.

He adds: “Rising forex fees could push consumers to explore multi-currency wallets, prepaid travel cards, or fintech solutions that offer competitive exchange rates. But credit cards will likely remain popular given their convenience, rewards, and security protections.”

“Awareness is growing, particularly among younger and digitally savvy consumers. They are starting to prioritise zero-forex fee cards as a way to save directly, rather than relying only on indirect benefits like rewards.”

Check your card’s foreign transaction and ATM fees via your bank’s mobile app or website. Knowing the exact charges in advance helps you plan your spending and avoid surprises.

Bottom Line? Rising foreign transaction fees don’t have to derail your travel budget. By choosing the right card, avoiding DCC, withdrawing cash smartly, and exploring prepaid or new solutions like Jaywan, UAE residents can save hundreds of dirhams per trip.

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.