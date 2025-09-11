GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 31°C
PRAYER TIMES
BUSINESS
BUSINESS
Business /
Banking & Insurance

UAE banks to hike card fees soon: 7 ways to save on overseas spending

Foreign transaction fees will be hiked by UAE banks to 3.14% from 2.09% from September 22

Last updated:
Justin Varghese, Your Money Editor
3 MIN READ
UAE banks to hike card fees soon: 7 ways to save on overseas spending

On a Dh5,000 overseas purchase, that adds roughly Dh157 in extra charges. For frequent travellers and online shoppers, these seemingly small fees can quickly add up.

Here’s how you can protect your dirhams and save hundreds on international spending:

1. Get zero or low forex fee cards

Brijesh Kumar, Chief Business Officer at Paisabazaar.ae, advises:

“Consumers should carefully check the ‘foreign transaction fee’ in the card’s terms and conditions. Apart from the headline benefits, looking at this hidden cost is important, especially for frequent travellers or those shopping online in foreign currencies.”

Cards like FAB Infinite Travel, FAB Low Rate, and ADCB Traveller Cards explicitly offer zero or low foreign exchange fees. These cards are ideal for frequent international spenders, Kumar further noted.

2. Opt more cashback when abroad

If your current card doesn’t waive fees, consider one that offers higher cashback abroad. Kumar adds:

“The other alternative would be to go for a card that offers higher cashback on international spends if your current card doesn’t offer such benefits.”

Cards such as Citi Cashback or Al Hilal Cashback can help offset the rising fees with rewards, he opined.

3. Avoid Dynamic Currency Conversion

Many merchants and ATMs offer to convert your bill to AED at checkout. Sounds convenient? It isn’t. Dynamic Currency Conversion (DCC) can inflate your bill by 5–7% on top of your bank’s 3.14% fee. Always pay in the local currency, not AED.

4. Limit ATM withdrawals abroad

Every ATM withdrawal abroad may incur fees. Withdraw larger amounts less frequently to reduce repeated charges and save on foreign transaction fees.

5. Consider prepaid travel cards

Some UAE banks and fintech companies offer multicurrency prepaid cards. These cards lock in exchange rates, avoid forex fees, and are a safer alternative for international spending.

6. Track your fees before you leave

Check your card’s foreign transaction and ATM fees via your bank’s mobile app or website. Knowing the exact charges in advance helps you plan your spending and avoid surprises.

7. Seek new payment options

The Jaywan card, UAE’s domestic payment scheme, is expected to expand globally in late 2025. It may provide reduced overseas transaction fees for residents once fully rolled out.

Consumer trends, alternatives

Beyond choosing the right card, Kumar highlights how UAE residents are adapting to rising fees.

“Awareness is growing, particularly among younger and digitally savvy consumers. They are starting to prioritise zero-forex fee cards as a way to save directly, rather than relying only on indirect benefits like rewards.”

He adds: “Rising forex fees could push consumers to explore multi-currency wallets, prepaid travel cards, or fintech solutions that offer competitive exchange rates. But credit cards will likely remain popular given their convenience, rewards, and security protections.”

Kumar also points out the practical perks of using credit cards abroad, from fraud protection and travel rewards to emergency support and easier refund claims—benefits that make the right card more than just a payment tool.

Bottom Line? Rising foreign transaction fees don’t have to derail your travel budget. By choosing the right card, avoiding DCC, withdrawing cash smartly, and exploring prepaid or new solutions like Jaywan, UAE residents can save hundreds of dirhams per trip.

The key takeaway: Plan ahead, choose wisely, and keep your dirhams working harder abroad.

Justin Varghese
Justin VargheseYour Money Editor
Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.
Show More
Related Topics:
YourMoney-Saving-InvestmentUAE TravelCredit cards

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Travelling to the US? Visa fee is about to increase

Travelling to the US? Visa fee is about to increase

2m read
If you still want to rack up credit card rewards, financial planners reiterate in being deliberate in the way you use your card.

Are credit cards boon or burden for UAE residents now?

3m read
UAE launches 'Emirati Traveler Services Card'

UAE launches 'Emirati Traveler Services Card'

1m read
Credit card fees, often viewed as a highly intricate web of numbers, can get more complex when factoring in overseas transaction fees.

Extra charge on UAE cards abroad: 6 ways to avoid it

3m read