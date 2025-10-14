All you need to know about UAE visas for Indian tourists: Updates, costs, and eligibility
The UAE is experiencing a major festive travel boom. This Diwali season, more Indians are choosing the UAE over celebrating at home. Between September and October 2025, visa applications from Indian travellers surged, with Dubai leading the list ahead of other popular Asian and European destinations.
The reasons? Quick visas, short flights, and world-class attractions. From luxury shopping and vibrant Diwali events to the city’s unbeatable safety record, Dubai offers a perfect mix of celebration and convenience.
Whether it’s exploring souks, watching the Dubai Fountain light up, or finding the best gold deals, the UAE feels both festive and familiar — just a few hours away.
In short, Diwali 2025 in Dubai promises a dazzling mix of fireworks, cultural festivities, big prizes, and family-friendly offers, cementing its place as a top global destination for Indian travellers this festive season.
Here’s your complete visa and travel guide — in a quick Q&A format that answers all your key questions. From the latest UAE visit visa updates to costs, eligibility, e-visa and visa-on-arrival details, we break it all down for Indian travellers. Wondering what documents you need before applying or which tourist visa type suits your trip best? We’ve got you covered. Plus, if you’re considering staying longer after the holidays, find out how to switch from a tourist visa to a job visa in the UAE — all in one place.
There are four main types:
Short-term, single entry – Valid 30 days, not extendable, fee Dh250.
Short-term, multiple entry – Valid 30 days, not extendable, fee Dh690.
Long-term, single entry – Valid 90 days, not extendable, fee Dh600.
Long-term, multiple entry – Valid 90 days, not extendable, fee Dh1,740.
Yes. The ICP has introduced four new categories:
Specialist visa: For AI professionals; single or multiple entry; requires a UAE tech company sponsor letter.
Entertainment visa: For temporary visits for entertainment purposes.
Event visa: For festivals, exhibitions, conferences, sports, cultural or religious events; requires a sponsor/host letter.
Cruise and pleasure boat visa: Multiple-entry visa for travellers arriving via cruise or pleasure boats, sponsored by a licensed entity.
Hosts must meet the following minimum salary thresholds:
First-degree relatives: Dh4,000/month
Second- or third-degree relatives: Dh8,000/month
Friends of UAE residents: Dh15,000/month
This ensures sponsors can financially support their visitors.
Yes, if they hold a valid:
US visa, residence permit, or Green Card
EU or UK visa/residence permit
Visa or residence permit from Singapore, Japan, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand, or Canada
Yes, most visit visas require a sponsor. Options include:
Hotels
Licensed travel agencies or tour operators
UAE-based airlines
Always process visas through authorised entities to avoid issues.
Passport valid for at least six months
Bank statement showing at least Dh3,000
Valid hotel booking
Yes:
14-day entry visa: Dh100
14-day extension: Dh250
60-day visa: Dh250
You have three options:
UAE-based hotels: Many can sponsor visas when you book directly.
Licensed travel agencies or tour operators: Act as sponsors; may require documents and refundable deposits.
Major UAE airlines: Visa assistance available from Emirates, Etihad, Air Arabia and flyDubai.
Apply for a tourist visa through:
UAE-based airlines (Emirates, Etihad, flyDubai, Air Arabia)
Licensed travel agencies or tour operators
UAE residents (friends/family) as sponsors
Visa durations: 14, 30 or 90 days depending on the method.
Standard short- and long-term tourist visas are not extendable, except through official extension services.
Yes:
Tourist visas: Single or multiple trips, same period, up to 120 days.
Visit visa for work exploration: Up to 180 days.
Friend/relative visit visa: Can also be extended using the same procedures.
A passport copy is mandatory.
Online: Log in via UAE Pass or username, select service, fill out the application, and pay the fee.
Amer Service Centre: Collect a ticket, submit your application with documents, and pay the fee.
Base fee: Dh600
VAT (5%): Dh30
Knowledge Dirham: Dh10
Innovation Dirham: Dh10
Total: Dh650
Base fee: Dh600
VAT (5%): Dh30
Knowledge Dirham: Dh10
Innovation Dirham: Dh10
In-country fee: Dh500
Total: Dh1,150
Yes, depending on the applicant’s circumstances or administrative requirements.
Must hold a valid trade licence from DET or equivalent.
Licence should list activities such as inbound travel, tour operator, or travel agency.
Authorised agencies also possess an Immigration Establishment Card.
ICP
GDRFA Dubai
Visit Dubai
Visit Abu Dhabi
