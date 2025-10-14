The reasons? Quick visas, short flights, and world-class attractions. From luxury shopping and vibrant Diwali events to the city’s unbeatable safety record, Dubai offers a perfect mix of celebration and convenience.

The UAE is experiencing a major festive travel boom. This Diwali season, more Indians are choosing the UAE over celebrating at home. Between September and October 2025, visa applications from Indian travellers surged, with Dubai leading the list ahead of other popular Asian and European destinations.

In short, Diwali 2025 in Dubai promises a dazzling mix of fireworks , cultural festivities, big prizes, and family-friendly offers, cementing its place as a top global destination for Indian travellers this festive season.

Whether it’s exploring souks, watching the Dubai Fountain light up, or finding the best gold deals, the UAE feels both festive and familiar — just a few hours away.

Here’s your complete visa and travel guide — in a quick Q&A format that answers all your key questions. From the latest UAE visit visa updates to costs, eligibility, e-visa and visa-on-arrival details, we break it all down for Indian travellers. Wondering what documents you need before applying or which tourist visa type suits your trip best? We’ve got you covered. Plus, if you’re considering staying longer after the holidays, find out how to switch from a tourist visa to a job visa in the UAE — all in one place.

UAE travel this Diwali? Check out our all-in-one visa guide

Q1: What types of UAE tourist visas are available?

There are four main types:

Short-term, single entry – Valid 30 days, not extendable, fee Dh250. Short-term, multiple entry – Valid 30 days, not extendable, fee Dh690. Long-term, single entry – Valid 90 days, not extendable, fee Dh600. Long-term, multiple entry – Valid 90 days, not extendable, fee Dh1,740.

Q2: Are there new types of UAE entry visas?

Yes. The ICP has introduced four new categories:

Specialist visa: For AI professionals; single or multiple entry; requires a UAE tech company sponsor letter.

Entertainment visa: For temporary visits for entertainment purposes.

Event visa: For festivals, exhibitions, conferences, sports, cultural or religious events; requires a sponsor/host letter.

Cruise and pleasure boat visa: Multiple-entry visa for travellers arriving via cruise or pleasure boats, sponsored by a licensed entity.

Q3: What are the latest UAE visit visa rules regarding host income?

Hosts must meet the following minimum salary thresholds:

First-degree relatives: Dh4,000/month

Second- or third-degree relatives: Dh8,000/month

Friends of UAE residents: Dh15,000/month

This ensures sponsors can financially support their visitors.

Q4: Can Indian passport holders get a visa on arrival?

Yes, if they hold a valid:

US visa, residence permit, or Green Card

EU or UK visa/residence permit

Visa or residence permit from Singapore, Japan, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand, or Canada

Q5: Do I always need a sponsor or guarantor?

Yes, most visit visas require a sponsor. Options include:

Hotels

Licensed travel agencies or tour operators

UAE-based airlines

Always process visas through authorised entities to avoid issues.

Q6: What are the requirements for Indian nationals?

Passport valid for at least six months

Bank statement showing at least Dh3,000

Valid hotel booking

Q7: Are there special fees for Indians with foreign residency or visas?

Yes:

14-day entry visa: Dh100

14-day extensio n: Dh250

60-day visa: Dh250

Q8: What if I don’t have friends or relatives in the UAE?

You have three options:

UAE-based hotels: Many can sponsor visas when you book directly. Licensed travel agencies or tour operators: Act as sponsors; may require documents and refundable deposits. Major UAE airlines: Visa assistance available from Emirates, Etihad, Air Arabia and flyDubai.

Q9: What if I’m not eligible for visa-free entry?

Apply for a tourist visa through:

UAE-based airlines (Emirates, Etihad, flyDubai, Air Arabia)

Licensed travel agencies or tour operators

UAE residents (friends/family) as sponsors

Visa durations: 14, 30 or 90 days depending on the method.

Q10: Can these tourist visas be extended?

Standard short- and long-term tourist visas are not extendable, except through official extension services.

Q11: Can I extend a UAE tourist or visit visa?

Yes:

Tourist visas : Single or multiple trips, same period, up to 120 days.

Visit visa for work exploration : Up to 180 days.

Friend/relative visit visa: Can also be extended using the same procedures.

Q12: What documents are required for visa extensions?

A passport copy is mandatory.

Q13: How can I apply for a visa extension?

Online: Log in via UAE Pass or username, select service, fill out the application, and pay the fee.

Amer Service Centre: Collect a ticket, submit your application with documents, and pay the fee.

Q14: What are the fees for extending a visa outside the UAE?

Base fee: Dh600

VAT (5%): Dh30

Knowledge Dirham: Dh10

Innovation Dirham: Dh10

Total: Dh650

Q15: What are the fees for extending a visa inside the UAE?

Base fee: Dh600

VAT (5%): Dh30

Knowledge Dirham: Dh10

Innovation Dirham: Dh10

In-country fee: Dh500

Total: Dh1,150

Q16: Can total fees vary?

Yes, depending on the applicant’s circumstances or administrative requirements.

Q17: How can I verify if a travel agency is authorised?

Must hold a valid trade licence from DET or equivalent.

Licence should list activities such as inbound travel, tour operator, or travel agency.

Authorised agencies also possess an Immigration Establishment Card.

Q18: Where can I find official UAE visa information?