UAE tops solo travel for its proximity, affordability, and ease of travel
As India’s festive season approaches, more travellers are swapping crowded hometown trips for international getaways—and the UAE is leading the way. Between September and October 2025, visa applications from Indian tourists surged, with the UAE topping the list, ahead of Thailand and Germany.
Its close proximity, simple visa process, and frequent flights from major Indian cities make it an ideal festive escape. From luxury malls and traditional souks to cultural festivals and adventure activities, the UAE offers solo travellers convenience, excitement, and the freedom to explore on their own terms.
Among Indian solo travellers, the UAE remains the top destination, followed by Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Sri Lanka. Its accessibility, warm climate, and range of experiences make it especially appealing for independent travellers this festive season.
For decades, India’s festive season meant crowded trains and hometown visits. But this year, travellers are taking to the skies—not for family gatherings, but for solo adventures. Data from visa platform Atlys shows over 71% of festive-season applications came from solo travellers—a clear departure from the family-focused norm.
Millennials (born 1981–1996) make up 53.5% of solo applicants, Gen Z (1997–2012) accounts for 29.7%, and Gen X (1965–1980) represents 14.6%. Younger Indians are prioritising adventure, cultural exploration, and self-discovery over familiar family traditions.
Men account for 75.9% of solo travel applications, compared with 21.6% for women. Long weekends and flexible 2025 holidays are giving travellers the freedom to explore destinations independently.
“Festive travel in India has traditionally centred on family, but this year we’re witnessing a shift,” said Mohak Nahta, Founder & CEO of Atlys. “Many travellers are using long weekends to explore new destinations, turning holidays into opportunities for adventure and cultural discovery.”
While Asia remains the top choice for Indian solo travellers, Europe is increasingly drawing attention. Germany has emerged as the most popular Schengen destination this year, with Atlys reporting that nearly two-thirds of Schengen visa applications were for the country.
Young solo travellers, particularly men, are keen to explore Germany’s rich cultural heritage, historic cities, and immersive festival experiences.
Rising incomes, extended holidays, and a thirst for immersive experiences are driving solo international travel. Destinations such as the UAE, Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Sri Lanka offer adventure, culture, and accessible travel for independent explorers.
The growing interest in international cultural events reflects a broader trend among Indians to seek authentic, hands-on experiences rather than traditional sightseeing. This shift signals a move from passive tourism to more engagement-driven travel, where travellers want to connect deeply with local culture.
With multiple long weekends throughout 2025, many solo travellers are taking the opportunity to attend festivals and cultural events abroad, making their holidays more memorable and enriching.
Booking.com data reveals Dubai is the top pick for Indian tourists. Nearly 10 million visitors arrived between January and June 2025, over 10% from India—equivalent to a stadium full each week.
Direct flights, frequent budget deals, and a simple visa process make the city feel close to home. Beyond its iconic skyline, Dubai offers a shopping paradise where luxury malls coexist with traditional souks selling gold, spices, and textiles. Shopping festivals often coincide with Indian holidays, enhancing the city’s appeal.
Safety tops the list. Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and Sharjah feature among the world’s 10 safest cities, with Abu Dhabi holding the number one spot for nearly a decade. The UAE itself ranks as the second safest country globally, just behind Andorra. Strong governance, advanced policing, AI-driven surveillance, and proactive urban planning have made the UAE a magnet for travellers seeking security and peace of mind, further enhancing its appeal for international visitors, including Indian solo travellers.
