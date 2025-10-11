Safety tops the list. Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and Sharjah feature among the world’s 10 safest cities, with Abu Dhabi holding the number one spot for nearly a decade. The UAE itself ranks as the second safest country globally, just behind Andorra. Strong governance, advanced policing, AI-driven surveillance, and proactive urban planning have made the UAE a magnet for travellers seeking security and peace of mind, further enhancing its appeal for international visitors, including Indian solo travellers.