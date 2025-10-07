Planning to fly home for the winter holidays? UAE- India flight prices are climbing fast

Four-week school holiday drives demand on one of the world'sbusiest routes
Dubai: Airfares between the UAE and India are climbing steadily as families rush to book tickets ahead of the month-long winter school break, which begins in early December.
UAE schools following the September calendar will start their winter holidays on December 8, running until January 4, 2026—a four-week break compared to the traditional three weeks in previous years.
If combined with the National Day holidays, assuming the last weekend before school closure falls on November 28, some families are even considering going on a 5-week break, according to travel agents.
While there is overwhelming demand for travel to various destinations during the upcoming winter break, causing a steady hike in prices to popular holiday spots, airfares to India are climbing the fastest.
Travel industry sources indicate that while the price surge is typical for peak holiday periods, particularly on the UAE-India corridor, it is still advisable to book tickets in advance.
"The UAE-India route is extremely price-sensitive to school holidays," said Safeer Mahmood, General Manager at Smart Travels. "We are already seeing families booking early to secure better fares, but prices are still considerably higher than in off-peak periods,” he added.
Return Economy airfares to destinations in North and West India are averaging between Dh1,200 and Dh1,900, depending on the destination. Fares on flights from Dubai to Mumbai are priced at Dh1,215 for travel from November 28 to January 3, 2026. Shoulder season rates to Mumbai average at Dh830.
Return fares to southern Indian destinations, including Kerala, currently range from Dh1,200 to Dh1,400 for December travel—prices that typically increase further as Christmas and New Year holidays approach. Shoulder season rates to these destinations average at Dh800- Dh1,000.
Moreover, travel agents in the UAE have also expressed concern that the reduced capacity by India’s main budget carrier, Air India Express, would exacerbate the pricing situation during peak travel season.
"Demand is very high to the South during the winter break," said Mahamood. "Off-peak fares average Dh800 to Dh900 to Kerala routes, but schools are closed and December holidays are particularly long this year, starting from 28 November."
The timing of the break coincides with Christmas and New Year celebrations, adding further pressure on seat availability and pricing across carriers operating between the two countries.
Flights to two-tier cities seem to be priced higher than fares to hubs such as Delhi, Mumbai, and Chennai. New Delhi fares on these dates are priced at Dh1,105, while flights to Udaipur, Rajasthan, are priced at Dh2,944.
Similarly, flights to Bhopal are priced at Dh1,925, and flights to Ahmedabad and Vishakhapatnam are priced at Dh1,925 and Dh2,248, respectively.
Moreover, budget carrier Air India Express is expected to cut international flight capacities to certain destinations in the South. In anticipation, prices have already risen. “Winter demand for the Kerala sector is huge, especially for the Christmas vacation period," according to Rashid Abbas, MD, Arooha Travels. "We’ve already seen a 40 per cent hike in prices,” said Mahamood.
"Throughout the month, we have hard blocks on Air India Express flights," Abbas said. "The diaspora population from Kerala is so high, and it has remained stable with year-on-year growth. We are expecting a surge in demand due to the long holidays."
Agents warn that with reduced capacity meeting sustained high demand; travellers should expect elevated fares to persist throughout the winter season. Travel advisers are urging residents to book early to secure better prices and preferred travel dates, as last-minute bookings during peak periods can be significantly more expensive.
Industry experts expect the upward price trend to continue through early December, with fares potentially stabilising only after the initial rush of bookings subsides.
