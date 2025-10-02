Air India Express to cut Kerala flights? Indian expats in UAE appeal to PM Modi after reports of cancellation

Shashi Tharoor backs Gulf NRIs likely to face travel chaos under winter flight schedule
Sharjah: Indian expats in the UAE have launched an urgent appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi after Air India Express (AIE) reportedly plans to withdraw services from four major Kerala airports, in a move that is said to strand thousands of expat workers and families who depend on affordable connectivity to the Gulf region.
The Indian Association Sharjah (IAS) has sent a formal petition, signed by president Nissar Thalangara, to the Prime Minister's office, highlighting that the cancellations could dismantle a "critical lifeline" for low-income and middle-income workers, students and families travelling between Kerala and the GCC countries.
Though AIE has not officially announced its winter schedule, according to widely circulated reports, the airline plans to cancel a significant number of flights from Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi, Kozhikode and Kannur airports to the Gulf countries during the upcoming winter schedule, which runs from late October to March.
Jayachandran Nair, president of the India Social and Cultural Centre (ISC) in Abu Dhabi, also expressed his dismay on social media, stating: "Air India must stop treating Kerala as a stepchild. If this neglect continues, many of us will have no hesitation in moving our loyalty to other airlines, who may step in to serve the state better."
In their appeal, the Indian Association Sharjah highlighted that Kerala sends one of the largest shares of Indian expat workers to GCC countries, with many being lower-income earners who send remittances home and cannot afford high fares or indirect routing via third hubs.
"Air India Express as a low-cost airline, enabled direct, comparatively affordable connections that many could plan around. The loss of this option forces travellers into more expensive carriers or indirect routing, burdening them further," the petition stated.
As per current search results, return airfares to south Indian sectors including Kerala in December have already hit Dh1200 to Dh1400. Ticket rates usually get higher closer to Christmas and New Year holidays.
The expat community's concerns echo those raised by Shashi Tharoor, the Member of Parliament from Thiruvananthapuram, who has written to Air India managing director Campbell Wilson expressing "deep concern" over the reported cancellations.
Tharoor noted on X that Kerala is one of the busiest aviation hubs in the country, with exceptionally high international passenger traffic, particularly to the Gulf region.
"Any curtailment of services at this stage will inevitably cause severe hardship to migrant workers, students, tourists and families, while also hampering trade and tourism," he wrote.
The MP also criticised Air India's recent decision to withdraw business-class services on the Delhi to Thiruvananthapuram route, calling it an addition of "insult to injury."
The petition to Prime Minister Modi emphasised that some routes have no alternative operators, meaning the withdrawal could sever connectivity entirely. It warned of a disproportionate impact on vulnerable travellers, including families wanting to visit ageing parents, students returning home and workers taking occasional breaks.
"Those who travel only once in a few years will be severely affected. The absence of a low-budget, reliable option will push them into distress and force them to skip visits altogether, especially during lean financial years," the appeal stated.
Community leaders have also raised concerns that remaining airlines could autonomously hike fares with little regulatory counterbalance, once Air India Express exits many routes.
The Indian Association Sharjah has requested the Prime Minister's office to advise the Ministry of Civil Aviation to take immediate action, including immediate interim continuation of essential routes until alternative arrangements are in place.
Other recommendations include ensuring Kerala airports receive their "rightful share" of international slots in the upcoming winter schedule, introducing fare-protection mechanisms to prevent exploitation of travellers, and encouraging new operators under a public-interest obligation scheme.
The petition also called for the establishment of a task force, including diaspora representatives and Kerala MPs, to regularly monitor schedule changes and ensure transparency in route viability analysis.
The appeal highlighted that the Non Resident Indians (NRIs) from Kerala contribute significantly to India's foreign remittance inflows and should not be denied reasonable options for safe, direct and affordable travel to their home state.
"The decision to withdraw these services may be based on internal commercial calculations by Air India Express, but the public interest repercussions are enormous and immediate, especially for the most vulnerable sections of our society," the petition stated.
Community leaders warned that reduced accessibility could also dampen Kerala's tourism prospects, cultural exchange and economic opportunities from abroad, whilst airports upgraded to handle international traffic could face under-utilisation.
Tharoor's message to Air India concluded with a warning: "If Air India continues its disregard for Kerala's interests, IndiGo and Akasa Air are waiting in the wings and many of us will have no compunction about switching our allegiance to those who give us the attention we deserve."
The expat community remains hopeful that Prime Minister Modi's intervention will lead to a swift review of the decision to protect Kerala's vital connectivity to the Gulf region.
Gulf News has reached out to Air India Express for a comment.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox