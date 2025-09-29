Kuwait-Malabar fliers stranded after AI Express cancels service

Community leaders demand action as AI Express cancels key flights
Dubai: Air India Express has intensified frustration among Indian expatriates in Kuwait by announcing the suspension of its flights to Kozhikode and Kannur in its upcoming winter schedule, Arab Times reported.
The move follows the recent halt of its Kuwait–Goa service, effectively severing the only direct links between Kuwait and parts of Kerala’s Malabar region. The Kozhikode District NRI Association (KDNA) warned that the suspension will severely disrupt travel for thousands of passengers who rely on these routes to visit family. With no direct alternatives available, travellers face higher fares and complex connections.
Community leaders also criticised the airline for erratic operations, citing repeated delays, irregular schedules, and fare spikes of up to four times during peak seasons. They said ending winter services exacerbates difficulties for already stranded passengers.
KDNA Acting President Ilyas Thottathil and Acting General Secretary Syam Prasad called for urgent government intervention, urging Kuwait Airways and Jazeera Airways to launch direct flights to Kozhikode and Kannur.
Adding to the disruption, Air India Express plans to reduce flights from Kerala airports to the Gulf sector, a move expected to affect travel not only to GCC countries but also to Europe via the Gulf, according to Onmanorama.com. Leaders warned the changes highlight a long-standing neglect of Malabar expatriates’ travel needs.
Meanwhile, ticket fares are also likely to increase as competition in this sector decreases. However, the airline hasn’t issued any official statements regarding this matter.
