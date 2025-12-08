GOLD/FOREX
IndiGo flight cancellation: Refund and waiver rules for Air India, Air India Express travellers

Passengers must change or cancel by Dec 8; fare differences apply if rescheduling

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
2 MIN READ
A one-time waiver allows free changes or cancellations for tickets booked till December 4 for travel through December 15.
Shutterstock

Air India and Air India Express have capped economy fares on non-stop domestic routes from December 4 to comply with the Ministry of Civil Aviation’s directive and curb sharp price spikes.

The airlines are offering a one-time free change or cancellation for tickets booked on or before December 4 for travel up to December 15. Passengers must make changes or cancellations by December 8, with fare differences applying for rescheduled trips.

Support has been strengthened through 24x7 contact centres and travel agents, with additional staff deployed to handle high call volumes.

To clear backlogs, both carriers are operating extra flights, maximising seat availability and offering complimentary cabin upgrades where feasible. Special discounted fares are also available online for students, senior citizens and armed forces personnel and their dependents.

Fare caps now in place

Air India and Air India Express have capped economy base fares on non-stop domestic routes, following the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) order.
The revised fares are being rolled out across booking systems and will be fully active shortly.

Who can get a refund

You are eligible for a fare difference refund if:

  • You booked an Air India or Air India Express economy ticket

  • During the transition period (when higher fares were briefly charged)

  • Your base fare was above the MoCA-prescribed cap

The airline will refund the differential amount between what you paid and the capped fare.

How to claim your refund

You do not need to raise a separate request.

What to do:

  • If you booked directly with the airline → Contact their call centre

  • If you booked via a travel agent → Contact your agent

  • Use online support via the chatbot

Useful contacts:

  • Air India: +91 11 6932 9333

  • Air India Express: +91 124 443 5600 / +91 124 693 5600

  • WhatsApp chatbot (Tia): +91 63600 12345

Free change or cancellation: who qualifies

You qualify for a one-time free change or full refund if:

  • Your ticket was booked on or before December 4

  • Your travel date is up to December 15

  • You make the change or cancellation by December 8

Your options:

  • Reschedule your flight without change fees

  • Cancel your ticket and get a full refund (no cancellation fee)

Note: If you reschedule, any fare difference for the new date will apply.

How to reschedule or cancel

You can manage your booking through:

  • 24x7 airline contact centres

  • Your travel agent

  • Airline websites and mobile apps

  • WhatsApp chatbot (Tia)

Extra relief for stranded passengers

To move passengers faster, the airlines are:

  • Adding extra flights on busy routes

  • Offering free upgrades to higher cabins where seats are available

  • Increasing seat capacity across the network

Special discounts available

Extra concessions are available for:

  • Students

  • Senior citizens

  • Armed forces personnel and their dependents

These can be booked directly through airline websites and mobile apps.

