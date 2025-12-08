Air India and Air India Express have capped economy fares on non-stop domestic routes from December 4 to comply with the Ministry of Civil Aviation’s directive and curb sharp price spikes.

Support has been strengthened through 24x7 contact centres and travel agents, with additional staff deployed to handle high call volumes.

The airlines are offering a one-time free change or cancellation for tickets booked on or before December 4 for travel up to December 15. Passengers must make changes or cancellations by December 8, with fare differences applying for rescheduled trips.

These can be booked directly through airline websites and mobile apps.

Armed forces personnel and their dependents

Extra concessions are available for:

Increasing seat capacity across the network

Offering free upgrades to higher cabins where seats are available

To move passengers faster, the airlines are:

You can manage your booking through:

How to reschedule or cancel

Note: If you reschedule, any fare difference for the new date will apply.

Cancel your ticket and get a full refund (no cancellation fee)

Reschedule your flight without change fees

You make the change or cancellation by December 8

Your travel date is up to December 15

Your ticket was booked on or before December 4

You qualify for a one-time free change or full refund if:

Free change or cancellation: who qualifies

Use online support via the chatbot

If you booked via a travel agent → Contact your agent

If you booked directly with the airline → Contact their call centre

What to do:

You do not need to raise a separate request.

How to claim your refund

The airline will refund the differential amount between what you paid and the capped fare.

Your base fare was above the MoCA-prescribed cap

During the transition period (when higher fares were briefly charged)

You booked an Air India or Air India Express economy ticket

You are eligible for a fare difference refund if:

Who can get a refund

Air India and Air India Express have capped economy base fares on non-stop domestic routes, following the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) order. The revised fares are being rolled out across booking systems and will be fully active shortly.

Fare caps now in place

To clear backlogs, both carriers are operating extra flights, maximising seat availability and offering complimentary cabin upgrades where feasible. Special discounted fares are also available online for students, senior citizens and armed forces personnel and their dependents.

