Air India and Air India Express have capped economy fares on non-stop domestic routes from December 4 to comply with the Ministry of Civil Aviation’s directive and curb sharp price spikes.
The airlines are offering a one-time free change or cancellation for tickets booked on or before December 4 for travel up to December 15. Passengers must make changes or cancellations by December 8, with fare differences applying for rescheduled trips.
Support has been strengthened through 24x7 contact centres and travel agents, with additional staff deployed to handle high call volumes.
To clear backlogs, both carriers are operating extra flights, maximising seat availability and offering complimentary cabin upgrades where feasible. Special discounted fares are also available online for students, senior citizens and armed forces personnel and their dependents.
The revised fares are being rolled out across booking systems and will be fully active shortly.
You are eligible for a fare difference refund if:
You booked an Air India or Air India Express economy ticket
During the transition period (when higher fares were briefly charged)
Your base fare was above the MoCA-prescribed cap
The airline will refund the differential amount between what you paid and the capped fare.
You do not need to raise a separate request.
If you booked directly with the airline → Contact their call centre
If you booked via a travel agent → Contact your agent
Use online support via the chatbot
Air India: +91 11 6932 9333
Air India Express: +91 124 443 5600 / +91 124 693 5600
WhatsApp chatbot (Tia): +91 63600 12345
You qualify for a one-time free change or full refund if:
Your ticket was booked on or before December 4
Your travel date is up to December 15
You make the change or cancellation by December 8
Your options:
Reschedule your flight without change fees
Cancel your ticket and get a full refund (no cancellation fee)
Note: If you reschedule, any fare difference for the new date will apply.
You can manage your booking through:
24x7 airline contact centres
Your travel agent
Airline websites and mobile apps
WhatsApp chatbot (Tia)
To move passengers faster, the airlines are:
Adding extra flights on busy routes
Offering free upgrades to higher cabins where seats are available
Increasing seat capacity across the network
Extra concessions are available for:
Students
Senior citizens
Armed forces personnel and their dependents
These can be booked directly through airline websites and mobile apps.
