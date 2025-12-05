IndiGo flights from Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and RAK face cancellations, delays of 4–5 hours

Travel agents are asking passengers to brace for delays over the next 48 hours
Dubai: At least four IndiGo Airlines flights departing from the UAE on Friday have been cancelled, airline sources and travel agents confirmed to Gulf News.
The flights are:
Fujairah - Kannur
Abu Dhabi – Kannur
Abu Dhabi – Kochi and
Abu Dhabi – Vishakapatam
IndiGo flight 6E1518 to Cochin, Kerala, scheduled to depart from RAK at 11.30 pm last night was delayed was five hours and eventually it was cancelled.
TP Sudheesh of Deira Travels said, "The airline has ramped up its communication with its passengers, and a majority of passengers on this flight did not turn up to the airport because they were made aware of the delays well in advance." He added, "Many opted for free cancellation offers and took up alterative options as well."
Multiple Indigo flights departing from UAE airports have been experiencing delays of 4–5 hours since Thursday evening.
Many of the Indian carrier’s flights departing from Dubai and Abu Dhabi to multiple destinations across its network in India continued to face delays of several hours even on Friday.
IndiGo's network is grinding through a third day of turmoil on December 4, with over 175 flights axed as of Thursday morning. The airline cited pilot fatigue rules, bad weather, and technical snags as main reasons for the ongoing delays.
The airline has a total of 40 departures from four airports across the UAE – Abu Dhabi, Dubai, RAK and Fujairah.
Travel agents have also said that passengers can expect delays of 4–5 hours on their flights today (on Friday). Some travel agents have indicated that the problem is expected to persist for at least the next 48 hours, however, given the fluid nature of the situation, a resolution may be possible in the form of a Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) relaxation of new rules for pilots.
Raheesh Babu, the COO of Musafir.com, said last evening that flights to destinations such as Pune and Trivandrum have been delayed by 4–5 hours. “Both domestic and international operations are affected, with customers calling in about disruptions,” he said.
The airline’s current state is a result of a Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) ruling that revised Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL) rules for pilots. The rules were rolled out in a phased manner to address pilots’ fatigue concerns. Phase 1 of the revision, covering 15 key clauses like extended rest periods, began on July 1.
Phase 2, with the remaining seven clauses including stricter night duty limits, took full effect on November 1, 2025, leading to IndiGo’s disruptions. In fact, the second phase was delayed by the government by a year to help airlines plan their crew requirement as they had warned of widespread flight cancellations.
Though IndiGo and other airlines lobbied intensely to postpone it further, the regulator enforced them with only limited relaxations under a mandate of Delhi High Court.
However, a Reuters report from Friday morning revealed that the DGCA has given IndiGo a one-time exemption from pilot night duty rules. The regulator also withdrew the rule that restricted airlines from counting pilot leave as weekly rest.
More details on this development are expected.
India’s biggest airline by market share, IndiGo, is in the midst of a media maelstrom as its operations suffer massive delays and cancellations across its network.
The operational disruptions have left irate passengers venting their frustrations on social media, including a testimonial from Simon Wong, the Singapore High Commissioner to India. He tweeted that the situation left him stranded and led to him missing the wedding of one of his staff members.
Passengers affected by delays are being offered options such as free date changes and free re-routing, said Sudheesh.
“Some flights remain on time, but many are delayed. Travellers are advised to check directly with the concerned airports for the latest updates,” he said.
“Many passengers have already been rerouted, rescheduled, and accommodated. The airline is offering full refunds, allowing customers to purchase fresh tickets and fly with another carrier if they wish."
He added, "Those unable to pay additional fares can change their destination or travel date free of charge as well. For example, a passenger bound for Calicut could opt to travel via Dubai–Mumbai instead,” he explained.
As IndiGo controls nearly 60 per cent of India’s domestic market share, the current situation is significantly affecting travellers. Industry voices suggest that this may just be the right time for the DGCA to consider allowing foreign operators to expand services.
