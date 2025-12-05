IndiGo flights from Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and RAK face cancellations, delays of 4–5 hours

TP Sudheesh of Deira Travels said, "The airline has ramped up its communication with its passengers, and a majority of passengers on this flight did not turn up to the airport because they were made aware of the delays well in advance." He added, "Many opted for free cancellation offers and took up alterative options as well."

Raheesh Babu, the COO of Musafir.com, said last evening that flights to destinations such as Pune and Trivandrum have been delayed by 4–5 hours. “Both domestic and international operations are affected, with customers calling in about disruptions,” he said.

Travel agents have also said that passengers can expect delays of 4–5 hours on their flights today (on Friday). Some travel agents have indicated that the problem is expected to persist for at least the next 48 hours, however, given the fluid nature of the situation, a resolution may be possible in the form of a Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) relaxation of new rules for pilots.

Phase 2, with the remaining seven clauses including stricter night duty limits, took full effect on November 1, 2025, leading to IndiGo’s disruptions. In fact, the second phase was delayed by the government by a year to help airlines plan their crew requirement as they had warned of widespread flight cancellations.

The operational disruptions have left irate passengers venting their frustrations on social media, including a testimonial from Simon Wong, the Singapore High Commissioner to India. He tweeted that the situation left him stranded and led to him missing the wedding of one of his staff members.

As IndiGo controls nearly 60 per cent of India’s domestic market share, the current situation is significantly affecting travellers. Industry voices suggest that this may just be the right time for the DGCA to consider allowing foreign operators to expand services.

He added, "Those unable to pay additional fares can change their destination or travel date free of charge as well. For example, a passenger bound for Calicut could opt to travel via Dubai–Mumbai instead,” he explained.

