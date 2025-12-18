Airline advises passengers to check flight status and allow extra time amid road delays
Dubai: India’s biggest carrier, IndiGo, on Thursday issued a travel advisory for passengers flying from UAE airports, cautioning that heavy rainfall and thunderstorms forecast across the region may cause intermittent disruptions to flight operations throughout the day.
The Indian carrier, which operates extensive services connecting the UAE with destinations across India, has warned customers to expect schedule adjustments, including cancellations, as weather conditions evolve.
IndiGo operates approximately 275 flights per week to the UAE (as of mid-2025), making it one of the largest carriers on the India-UAE corridor.
The airline said shifting weather conditions could require operational changes throughout the day.
"Weather conditions across the UAE are forecast to shift, with heavy rainfall and thunderstorms expected," IndiGo said in its advisory.
"In light of this evolving situation, there may be intermittent impacts to flight operations at various points throughout the day."
The airline emphasised that adjustments, including possible cancellations, may be required if conditions worsen.
IndiGo has advised all passengers to monitor their flight status regularly through the airline’s online portal before heading to the airport.
It said that proactive notifications will be shared with affected customers to keep them informed in real time. And beyond flight disruptions, passengers are also being warned to expect delays on roads leading to UAE airports due to adverse weather conditions.
“You may also experience road delays," the airline cautioned. "We recommend allowing extra travel time to reach the airport."
The advisory comes as weather forecasts predict heavy rainfall and thunderstorms across the Emirates, conditions that historically impact both air and ground transport operations.
For passengers whose flights are impacted by the weather, IndiGo said it has activated its Plan B service, a service that allows passengers to explore alternate travel options or claim refunds directly through the airline's website. "Should your flight be impacted, you may explore alternate travel options or claim a refund directly via Plan B," the airline stated.
IndiGo experienced a severe operational crisis earlier this month, cancelling approximately 3,000-4,000 flights over several days, with over 1,000 cancellations on a single day at its peak. On-time performance plummeted to just 3.7 per cent across six major Indian metros on December 5.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox