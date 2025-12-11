GOLD/FOREX
IndiGo to compensate ‘severely impacted’ passengers up to ₹10,000 after crisis

Budget carrier to offer vouchers and refunds after thousands stranded in early December

Last updated:
Dhanusha Gokulan, Chief Reporter
2 MIN READ
Bloomberg

Dubai: A beleaguered IndiGo announced Thursday it will compensate passengers affected by a series of flight cancellations and delays earlier this month, offering vouchers worth up to ₹10,000 to those “severely impacted” by the travel disruption.

The airline confirmed that the vouchers can be used for any IndiGo journey over the next 12 months and are being issued in addition to government-mandated refunds and compensation guidelines.

Moreover, under the Indian government guidelines, IndiGo is also required to pay affected passengers between ₹5,000 and ₹10,000 depending on the block time of their cancelled flights.

That means some travellers could receive double compensation — both the government payout and the airline’s ₹10,000 goodwill voucher.

“We will offer travel vouchers worth INR 10,000 to such severely impacted customers,” an IndiGo spokesperson said, adding that the airline remained “committed to restoring the experience passengers expect from us—safe, smooth and reliable.”

Refunds already being processed

IndiGo stated that refunds for cancelled flights have already been initiated, with most passengers seeing amounts reflected in their accounts. Those who booked via travel portals have also had refund actions initiated, the airline said.

The disruption, which took place between December 3 and 5, 2025, saw large crowds of stranded travellers at multiple airports amid severe congestion.

Passengers took to social media to highlight hours-long waits and confusion at several terminals, prompting the airline to issue a public apology.

The carrier, which operates more than 2,000 daily flights, said it was stepping up efforts to ensure smoother operations and improved passenger communication in the coming days.

Dhanusha Gokulan
Dhanusha GokulanChief Reporter
Dhanusha is a Chief Reporter at Gulf News in Dubai, with her finger firmly on the pulse of UAE, regional, and global aviation. She dives deep into how airlines and airports operate, expand, and embrace the latest tech. Known for her sharp eye for detail, Dhanusha makes complex topics like new aircraft, evolving travel trends, and aviation regulations easy to grasp. Lately, she's especially fascinated by the world of eVTOLs and flying cars. With nearly two decades in journalism, Dhanusha's covered a wide range, from health and education to the pandemic, local transport, and technology. When she's not tracking what's happening in the skies, she enjoys exploring social media trends, tech innovations, and anything that sparks reader curiosity. Outside of work, you'll find her immersed in electronic dance music, pop culture, movies, and video games.
