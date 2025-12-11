Budget carrier to offer vouchers and refunds after thousands stranded in early December
Dubai: A beleaguered IndiGo announced Thursday it will compensate passengers affected by a series of flight cancellations and delays earlier this month, offering vouchers worth up to ₹10,000 to those “severely impacted” by the travel disruption.
The airline confirmed that the vouchers can be used for any IndiGo journey over the next 12 months and are being issued in addition to government-mandated refunds and compensation guidelines.
Moreover, under the Indian government guidelines, IndiGo is also required to pay affected passengers between ₹5,000 and ₹10,000 depending on the block time of their cancelled flights.
That means some travellers could receive double compensation — both the government payout and the airline’s ₹10,000 goodwill voucher.
“We will offer travel vouchers worth INR 10,000 to such severely impacted customers,” an IndiGo spokesperson said, adding that the airline remained “committed to restoring the experience passengers expect from us—safe, smooth and reliable.”
IndiGo stated that refunds for cancelled flights have already been initiated, with most passengers seeing amounts reflected in their accounts. Those who booked via travel portals have also had refund actions initiated, the airline said.
The disruption, which took place between December 3 and 5, 2025, saw large crowds of stranded travellers at multiple airports amid severe congestion.
Passengers took to social media to highlight hours-long waits and confusion at several terminals, prompting the airline to issue a public apology.
The carrier, which operates more than 2,000 daily flights, said it was stepping up efforts to ensure smoother operations and improved passenger communication in the coming days.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox