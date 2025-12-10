The video, which surfaced on Monday and quickly travelled across platforms, captures a passenger revealing the contents of a complimentary bag offered by the airline as flight cancellations continued to upend travel plans nationwide.

Dubai: A small 'apology kit' distributed by IndiGo during a major flight delay has become an unexpected viral symbol of India’s week-long air travel disruptions, sparking widespread social media discussion over the scale of the crisis.

The clip, shared on Instagram by user @babyaaira.gaurav, was captioned simply: 'Unboxing: Apology token from indigo for flight delay.' What would typically be an unnoticed gesture during a routine delay has drawn sharper scrutiny amid days of long waits, crowded terminals, and sudden changes to major airport schedules.

The shared comments reflect a mix of irritation and dark humour among thousands of travellers dealing with similar situations across major Indian airports during the week-long disruption.

Other replies indicated a varied response from the airline during the ongoing issues. Another user wrote: 'Be thankful at least you got that. My flight was delayed by 9 hours and we weren't even offered a glass of water.'

'It's not an apology, it's a meal for you to eat while you are waiting," one user commented. "We got it even when our flight was delayed by 1.5 hrs last year.'

While the snacks were intended to offer comfort during the wait, the video prompted an immediate wave of commentary questioning the adequacy of the measure given the scale of the disruption.

IndiGo has maintained that its services have returned to normal, but passenger complaints and repeated cancellations over several days prompted government intervention. The operational crisis — one of the airline’s worst in recent years — also revived debate about crew planning, rostering, and systemic stress in India’s fast-growing aviation sector.

Christian Borbon Senior Web Editor

Christian is a detail-oriented digital professional who works behind the scenes to ensure every piece of content is delivered seamlessly across platforms. With a sharp eye for detail and a strong sense of diligence, he helps keep the digital side of the newsroom running smoothly. Known for being dependable and easy to work with, he’s always ready to jump in, solve problems, and support the team.