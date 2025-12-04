New FDTL crew rules hit IndiGo hard amid weather, tech woes; refunds offered
Dubai: IndiGo's network grinds through a third day of turmoil on December 4, with over 175 flights axed, as of Thursday morning (over 300 in total) amid new "pilot fatigue rules, bad weather, and technical snags."
India's largest airline continues to struggle with widespread flight cancellations and delays entering the third day.
The ground chaos is affecting thousands of passengers nationwide and raising questions about airline preparedness and passenger rights.
While the airline's statement apologises for the "compounding impact" and pledges recovery in 48 hours via schedule tweaks, stranded passengers fume on social media as chaos unfolds at Delhi, Mumbai, and beyond.
In a December 3 statement, airline said, "To contain the disruption and restore stability, we have initiated calibrated adjustments to our schedules."
An airline spokesperson explained, "These measures will remain in place for the next 48 hours and will allow us to normalise our operations and progressively recover our punctuality across the network."
The spokesperson added. "Our teams are working around the clock to ease customer discomfort and ensure operations stabilise as quickly as possible. Furthermore, the affected customers are being offered alternate travel arrangements to reach their destinations or refunds, as applicable."
Are there any recourses for stranded passengers? Yes. The airline has assured customers of alternative travel arrangements, refunds, and compensation where applicable in line with DGCA's regulations.
These rules stipulate refunds for cancelled flights and delays exceeding three hours, as well as monetary compensation ranging from ₹5,000 (Dh204.66) to ₹20,000 (Dh818.63) for domestic flights depending on delay duration and distance.
Affected flyers can apply for refunds or rebookings under IndiGo's "Plan B" policy, with notifications via email or SMS for eligible cases.
DGCA rules mandate full refunds for cancellations or significant delays, plus cash compensation from ₹5,000 to ₹20,000 on domestic routes – or alternative flights.
India’s aviation watchdog, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation, introduced updated FDTL rules aiming to reduce pilot fatigue and enhance flight safety.
These regulations, implemented in July and November, increased required rest periods, capped monthly night landings, and restricted weekly flight hours.
While well-intended for safety, the sudden enforcement and IndiGo’s apparent under-preparation for the operational impact created a staffing crunch.
Pilot unions such as the Federation of Indian Pilots and the Airline Pilots’ Association of India have criticised IndiGo for poor resource planning. ALPA called the debacle a systemic failure to adapt to mandated regulations despite advance warning.
The tighter norms significantly constrained how airlines schedule pilots, forcing IndiGo to cancel flights en masse as they scrambled to revise rosters within new safety limits.
Though IndiGo is the hardest hit, reports suggest other Indian carriers like Air India and Akasa Air have managed compliance more smoothly, having provisioned pilots to meet the new rules’ demands.
However, widespread weather issues and airport congestion have added operational strain across the sector.
Industry experts note the government’s expanding emphasis on aviation safety needs to be balanced with realistic implementation timelines to prevent passenger inconvenience.
IndiGo’s dominant market share magnifies the impact—carrying approximately 60 per cent of domestic passengers, disruptions at IndiGo ripple broadly through India's travel ecosystem.
Experts are suggesting that IndiGo will need to overhaul pilot recruitment and rostering strategies to sustainably comply with fatigue regulations.
New DGCA Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL), rolled out in July and November phases, hike weekly pilot rest to 48 hours from 36, cap night landings at two (down from six), and stretch night duties to 12 am to 6 am.
IndiGo's lean staffing buckled under these fatigue curbs, sparking shortages despite two years' notice, pilots' body Federation of Indian Pilots (FIP) claims. "This reflects a failure of proactive resource planning," Airline Pilots' Association of India (ALPA) slammed.
While IndiGo bears the brunt as India's top carrier, rivals like Air India and Akasa Air are coping better with beefed-up crews.
Still, the ongoing crisis underscores the challenge Indian aviation faces in meeting rising safety standards amid booming travel demand.
