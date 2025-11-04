New India airline refund rules proposed: Here’s how UAE travellers could benefit

48-hour free cancellation, 21-day refunds: India’s draft rules to ease UAE-India travel
Dubai: Air passengers flying to or from India may soon be able to cancel or modify their flight bookings without penalty within 48 hours of purchase — a move that could benefit thousands of UAE-based Indian travellers.
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has proposed a new rule allowing passengers to cancel or amend tickets without any additional charges, except for fare differences, if the flight’s departure date is at least five days (for domestic) or 15 days (for international) away.
As per a PTI report, the draft Civil Aviation Requirement (CAR) proposes that airlines must complete ticket refunds within 21 working days, whether booked directly or via a travel agent — addressing a long-standing issue for passengers seeking reimbursements.
This measure aims to close refund loopholes that often arise when agents or third-party booking platforms delay crediting payments back to customers.
The DGCA also plans to mandate that airlines allow passengers to correct spelling errors in their names within 24 hours of booking at no extra charge, provided the ticket was purchased directly through the airline’s website.
This rule is expected to reduce the hassle for passengers who frequently face hefty fees for minor typographical errors on tickets.
In another passenger-friendly step, the DGCA has proposed that airlines should issue a full refund or credit shell if a passenger cancels a flight due to a medical emergency.
This provision could offer much-needed flexibility and financial relief for travellers who have to postpone trips at short notice.
The DGCA has invited feedback from airlines, travel agents, and the public on the draft rules until November 30.
If implemented, the new norms will make India’s air travel regulations more in line with global best practices — a welcome development for the large number of UAE residents who regularly fly to and from Indian cities.
48-hour grace period: Passengers who book directly through airline websites can cancel or modify their tickets within 48 hours of purchase without paying extra charges, except for any fare difference on changed flights.
Complimentary name corrections: Airlines cannot impose fees for correcting a passenger’s name within 24 hours of booking if the ticket was purchased directly on the airline’s website.
Quicker refunds: All ticket refunds must be processed within 21 working days, including those booked via travel agents or online platforms.
Agent-independent refunds: Airlines remain responsible for issuing refunds, ensuring passengers are not delayed by third-party agents.
Medical emergency provisions: Passengers who cancel flights due to medical reasons may receive either a full refund or a credit for future travel.
The 48-hour cancellation/amendment window is not available for bookings made less than five days before a domestic flight or 15 days before an international flight.
After 48 hours, normal airline cancellation or amendment fees apply.
DGCA is inviting feedback on the draft rules from stakeholders until November 30.
