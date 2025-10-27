IndiGo gets financing for two Airbus A321neo jets from Emirates NBD

Deal marks ENBD’s first aircraft finance lease amid growing interest in Indian aviation
Dubai: IndiGo has secured financing for two Airbus A321neo aircraft through a finance lease facility arranged by Emirates NBD.
The deal supports the airline’s ongoing fleet expansion as it strengthens its position as India’s largest carrier and accelerates growth across domestic and international markets.
The transaction marks Emirates NBD’s first aircraft finance lease and reflects growing global interest in India’s fast-expanding aviation sector. IndiGo continues to add capacity to meet surging demand for air travel and maintain one of the world’s largest aircraft order books.
Riyaz Peermohamed, Chief Aircraft Acquisition and Financing Officer at IndiGo, said the arrangement aligns with the airline’s strategy of diversifying its funding sources.
“We are pleased to partner with Emirates NBD on this financing transaction and look forward to strengthening our relationship in the future,” he said.
Ahmed Al Qassim, Group Head of Wholesale Banking at Emirates NBD, said the deal demonstrates the bank’s growing role in aviation financing.
“This transaction highlights our ability to provide bespoke financing solutions to support the aviation industry’s growth,” he said.
The two new A321neo aircraft are part of IndiGo’s broader fleet modernization plan aimed at improving fuel efficiency and expanding capacity on high-demand routes.
