IndiGo flight lands safely after crack found on windshield

Madurai–Chennai flight lands safely; initial checks show external damage
A technical issue was reported on IndiGo flight 7253 from Madurai to Chennai on Friday after the captain noticed a crack on the aircraft’s windshield, according to media reports.
The pilot spotted the crack shortly after it appeared during the flight and promptly reported it to ground control. The aircraft landed safely without incident.
IndiGo said its engineering team was immediately alerted and has begun a detailed inspection of the aircraft. Preliminary findings suggest that the crack is external and did not compromise safety.
The airline added that the aircraft will return to service once all mandatory maintenance checks are completed and necessary clearances are obtained.
