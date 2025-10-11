IndiGo flight lands safely after crack found on windshield

The airline added that the aircraft will return to service once all mandatory maintenance checks are completed and necessary clearances are obtained.

IndiGo said its engineering team was immediately alerted and has begun a detailed inspection of the aircraft. Preliminary findings suggest that the crack is external and did not compromise safety.

The pilot spotted the crack shortly after it appeared during the flight and promptly reported it to ground control. The aircraft landed safely without incident.

A technical issue was reported on IndiGo flight 7253 from Madurai to Chennai on Friday after the captain noticed a crack on the aircraft’s windshield, according to media reports.

Balaram Menon Senior Web Editor

Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, entertainment, and viral content, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.