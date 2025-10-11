GOLD/FOREX
Akasa Air flight makes safe landing in Delhi after mid-air bird strike

Boeing 737 from Pune grounded for inspection; no injuries reported among passengers

Last updated:
Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor
Akasa Air said the incident did not affect its wider flight operations.

An Akasa Air flight from Pune to Delhi suffered a bird hit on Friday morning but landed safely at the Indira Gandhi International Airport without incident. The airline confirmed that all passengers and crew members were safely deplaned after landing.

Flight QP1607, a Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft, arrived in Delhi shortly after 10am, according to flight tracking platform Flightradar24.

“The aircraft is being examined by our engineering team in accordance with standard operating procedures and will be released for service after a thorough inspection,” an Akasa Air spokesperson said in a statement.

The aircraft was scheduled to operate a subsequent flight from Delhi to Goa later in the day, but the departure was delayed for a few hours as another aircraft was deployed on the route.

Related Topics:
indiaAviation

