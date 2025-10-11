The aircraft was scheduled to operate a subsequent flight from Delhi to Goa later in the day, but the departure was delayed for a few hours as another aircraft was deployed on the route.

“The aircraft is being examined by our engineering team in accordance with standard operating procedures and will be released for service after a thorough inspection,” an Akasa Air spokesperson said in a statement.

An Akasa Air flight from Pune to Delhi suffered a bird hit on Friday morning but landed safely at the Indira Gandhi International Airport without incident. The airline confirmed that all passengers and crew members were safely deplaned after landing.

Balaram Menon Senior Web Editor

