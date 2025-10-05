GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 34°C
PRAYER TIMES
ASIA
ASIA
World /
Asia /
India

Air India flight from Amritsar makes safe landing in Birmingham after RAT deployment

Dreamliner grounded for checks after Ram Air Turbine deployed during final approach

Last updated:
Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor
1 MIN READ
Air India confirmed that no passengers or crew members were injured and that safety protocols were strictly followed throughout the operation.
Air India confirmed that no passengers or crew members were injured and that safety protocols were strictly followed throughout the operation.
IANS file

An Air India Boeing 787 Dreamliner (flight AI117) from Amritsar to Birmingham landed safely on Saturday after the Ram Air Turbine (RAT) deployed during its final approach. The incident occurred on October 4, but all onboard systems remained functional throughout the flight.

According to an Air India spokesperson, the aircraft’s electrical and hydraulic systems were operating normally despite the RAT deployment. “The operating crew of flight AI117 detected deployment of the Ram Air Turbine during final approach. All parameters were found normal, and the aircraft performed a safe landing at Birmingham,” the spokesperson said.

Return flight cancelled

Following the incident, the aircraft was grounded for detailed inspections. As a result, the return flight AI114 from Birmingham to Delhi was cancelled. Air India said it is making alternative arrangements to accommodate affected passengers and minimise disruption.

What is a Ram Air Turbine?

The Ram Air Turbine is a small, fold-out windmill-like device designed to generate emergency power in case of failure of the main electrical or hydraulic systems. It helps maintain control of essential flight instruments and hydraulic pressure, ensuring safe aircraft handling during emergencies.

Air India confirmed that no passengers or crew members were injured and that safety protocols were strictly followed throughout the operation.

Balaram Menon
Balaram MenonSenior Web Editor
Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, entertainment, and viral content, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.
Show More
Related Topics:
indiaair indiaAviation

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Illustrative image.

Air India launches first non-stop flight to Philippines

2m read
Curiosity or dare? Afghan teen survives 36,000-ft flight in landing gear, deported from Delhi

Afghan boy hides in plane landing gear, lands in India

2m read
Delhi-Kathmandu SpiceJet flight halted after fire alert

Delhi-Kathmandu SpiceJet flight halted after fire alert

1m read
File photo used for illustrative purposes.

Air India flight with MPs on board aborts take-off

2m read