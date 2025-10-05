Following the incident, the aircraft was grounded for detailed inspections. As a result, the return flight AI114 from Birmingham to Delhi was cancelled. Air India said it is making alternative arrangements to accommodate affected passengers and minimise disruption.

According to an Air India spokesperson, the aircraft’s electrical and hydraulic systems were operating normally despite the RAT deployment. “The operating crew of flight AI117 detected deployment of the Ram Air Turbine during final approach. All parameters were found normal, and the aircraft performed a safe landing at Birmingham,” the spokesperson said.

An Air India Boeing 787 Dreamliner (flight AI117) from Amritsar to Birmingham landed safely on Saturday after the Ram Air Turbine (RAT) deployed during its final approach. The incident occurred on October 4, but all onboard systems remained functional throughout the flight.

Air India confirmed that no passengers or crew members were injured and that safety protocols were strictly followed throughout the operation.

The Ram Air Turbine is a small, fold-out windmill-like device designed to generate emergency power in case of failure of the main electrical or hydraulic systems. It helps maintain control of essential flight instruments and hydraulic pressure, ensuring safe aircraft handling during emergencies.

