Bird strike forces IndiGo flight back to Nagpur

Incident occurred minutes into the flight, prompting precautionary return to the airport

Last updated:
Nathaniel Lacsina, Senior Web Editor
1 MIN READ
Both airport authorities and airline representatives described the maneuver as a routine safety response.
IANS

Narpur: An IndiGo flight bound for Kolkata (Flight 6E812) was forced to return to Nagpur Airport shortly after takeoff on Tuesday morning following a suspected bird strike, officials confirmed.

The incident occurred minutes into the flight, prompting the pilot to initiate a precautionary return to the airport. Both airport authorities and airline representatives described the maneuver as a routine safety response. Roughly 160 to 165 passengers were on board, and thankfully, no injuries were reported.

Media outlets shared images capturing the aircraft's front section, which sustained visible damage due to the bird impact. On landing, airport personnel conducted thorough inspections to evaluate the extent of the damage and ensure the aircraft's airworthiness.

IndiGo confirmed the flight was subsequently cancelled, and several passengers were offered alternate travel arrangements or refunds, along with refreshments, reflecting the airline's commitment to passenger welfare.

Bird strikes remain a notable aviation risk—most frequently occurring during low-altitude phases like takeoff or landing. IndiGo is investigating the event in coordination with aviation and airport authorities.

